Awka - A group, South East for Tinubu (SET), has declared that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive massive support in the southeast and south-south during the 2023 presidential election.

The convener of SET, Nwosu Emmanuel, made the statement in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, March 1.

Speaking at the group’s inaugural meeting in the southeast state, Emmanuel said SET has begun massive mobilisation through public enlightenment and persuasion to ensure Tinubu wins the hearts of voters in the region.

He said Tinubu would win more votes in the presidential election in the southeast and south-south than any other candidate that had contested in recent time, adding that the former governor of Lagos paid his dues in Nigerian politics.

His words:

“There is no politician in this country that has recorded the feat Tinubu has recorded in politics. He is a builder of men and resources. In Lagos, he laid a master plan, midwifed and engineered it, and Lagos becomes what it is today.

“Tinubu is the only politician in Nigeria that has mentored the highest number of politicians; strategically pooling them, placing them in strategic positions, and giving them wings to fly.

“He kept helping others to become what they wanted to become; while his contemporaries were busy contesting the presidential position. This is the kind of leader that will build Nigeria and its people.

“It is our belief that Tinubu is the most qualified for the president and northerners are already mobilising for him.

“If the southeast also gives its support, it will succeed in building good alliances, friendships and bonding that will make others accept and support its candidate in the next opportunity.

“Instead of agitations, the southeast should start to negotiate, build friendship and alliances, to grab future opportunities.”

