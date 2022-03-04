2023 presidential hopeful, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on two aspirants to step down for him ahead of the polls

Oguntoyinbo specifically called on former VP, Atiku Abubakar and a former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, to give way for him to emerge as Nigeria's next leader

The young Nigerian is part of a new youth movement known as the All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative

Lagos - Mr. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, has urged two leading contenders for the office, to honour the divine call upon his head.

This, he said they should do, by stepping down on their ambitions and backing his own presidential bid.

Oguntoyinbo has called on some presidential aspirants to step down for him ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi who referred to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said it would be onerous on the two to place divine ordination above personal ambition, in the interest of peace and progress of the nation.

According to him, since God alone could tell the way out of the myriad of challenges confronting the nation, it is only the one with His divine backing that could provide solutions.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“Experience is good for public office, but it cannot supersede a divine will. It is God that knows the end of everything from the beginning. And Nigeria cannot make a mistake by backing anyone whom God has chosen.”

Ajadi reiterated the point that long before now, God had spoken clearly through different anointed evangelists, the mandate upon his head to lead Nigeria out of her problems, adding that that divine revelation took form in the course of the last EndSARS protests.

He said:

“I had held unto that prophecy for years, wondering how it could be fulfilled, but during the last protests, while I was asking God why Nigerians should be suffering when the country had been blessed, it was made clear to me, that the time to fulfil that prophecy had come.

“I know that whatever God says is what will happen, and every day, it becomes clearer to me what should be done for the country to achieve its true greatness.”

Ajadi added that in addition to being an entrepreneur, community leader and opinion leader, he is a youth-oriented president and that the mood of the nation supports a president with youth on his side.

He said this was because all the time the country had voted experience and age, only to see it backfire, because such voted people did not have the interest of the nation at heart.

Citing the current administration, he wondered why things were not working the way Nigerians had envisaged it, as many of them had banked on the years of experience of Buhari to bring about a better society, but that instead, things were getting harder daily.

2023: Akeredolu warns political parties against fielding northern candidates

Meanwhile, chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, February 8 warned that any political party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose.

Governor Akeredolu disclosed that governors in the southern part of the country under the auspices of the Southern Governors Forum are determined to ensure that the next president comes from the south.

The governor made the comment when he received members of a group, Power Rotation Movement, led by the chairman, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, who also doubles as the chairman, Middle Belt Forum.

2023: Operators of private jets charter experience boom ahead of polls

Meanwhile, due to political activities across the country, private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is currently experiencing a boom.

With the 2023 general elections coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices on top gear, the political class has started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfil strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

Source: Legit.ng