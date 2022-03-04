Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been told to contest for the 2023 presidency by an influential youth group

The group, Youths for Democratic Change, stated that Tambuwal's political antecedents and experience will benefit Nigeria

The group also called on Nigerians to pitch with their tent with Tambuwal, adding that he is the best choice of the country

Lagos - A group, Youths for Democratic Change, has called on the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal to contest the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The group made the call at a press briefing in Lagos state shortly after endorsing the governor as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Governor Tambuwal continues to get the support of various political groups ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Sokoto state government

According to the group, Governor Tambuwal, amongst other candidates who have shown interest, is the most equipped to deliver democratic dividends, long desired, to Nigerians.

Ikechukwu Okoye, spokesman of the group who journalists, revealed that the choice of Governor Tambuwal is due to his wealth of experience and political antecedents.

His words:

“It was easy for us to endorse the candidacy of Governor Tambuwal. This is a man with a wealth of experience in politics, tested and trusted with the peoples' resources, and has delivered on countless occasions.

“If you look at all the people who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidential election, Governor Tambuwal stands tall amongst them, in terms of integrity, leadership traits, age, and experience.”

The group called on all Nigerians who are yet to decide on their choice of candidate for the 2023 election, to pitch their tent with the Sokoto governor, saying he is the best choice for Nigerians.

The group added:

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians and our leaders who are yet to decide who they will give their votes to as a matter of urgency pitch with Tambuwal bcos he is the gift from God to Nigerians.”

The group berated the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for zoning the party ticket or the south, saying the party is disenfranchising other parts of the country with its decision.

Okoye said:

“The ruling party zoning its ticket to the south is the height of hypocrisy. Are they saying there are no competent Nigerians from other zones of the country capable of delivering the goods to Nigerians?

“Of course, there are many of them and that is why we have identified with Governor Tambuwal by asking him to run for the presidency with the utmost assurance of their support at the polls.”

2023: Tambuwal is PDP’s best bet for presidency, says GNC

Similarly, the Generation Next Collective, a group of youth and women’s organisations, has Tambuwal as the finest candidate the PDP can field for the 2023 presidential election.

As a result, the groups urged the party’s leadership to act quickly and be more explicit about the path the party plans to take in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2023 race.

GNC’s position was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its co-conveners, Barrister Ruth Edehemon and Malam Rufai Abdulahi, on Thursday, February 17.

2023: Kebbi PDP backs Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

In a related development, the Kebbi state chapter of the PDP has endorsed the presidential ambition of Governor Tambuwal.

Tambuwal was in the state on Tuesday, February 8 in continuation of his nationwide 2023 presidential consultation.

In his remarks, the state PDP chairman, Usman Bello Suru, said the Kebbi state PDP is fully in support of Governor Tambuwal's ambition.

