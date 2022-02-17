Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to drop his 2023 presidential ambition

The demand was made by the convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty

Liberty said VP Osinbajo is in the right position to naturally take over from President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure things run smoothly

FCT, Abuja - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM), Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja while speaking to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on Wednesday, February 16.

Asiwaju Tinubu has been asked to drop his 2023 presidential ambition and support Osinbajo.

Source: Twitter

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

He said Tinubu has consistently told Nigerians that Professor Osibanjo is the best man for Nigeria’s top job.

He further said the OSM was determined to propagate the good work of the vice president and ensure that he emerges as the APC flagbearer for the 2023 presidential elections.

His words:

“We are out to propagate and ensure we put out the good work of the vice president and also to propel him to run for the office of the president come 2023. And to do our best in ensuring he secure the ticket of our party and as well coast to victory come next year.

“The Osinbajo that we know has been instrumental to the success story of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Lagos state government.

“He served well as a commissioner of justice in Tinubu’s administration of Lagos state and for Tinubu alongside many others to have jointly nominated him as a running mate to Buhari was a glory to Asiwaju himself.

“Also, for him to have continually told us that Osinbajo is the best product that can be put forward alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, we have accepted that product after testing him at the federal level and we can easily put our trust in him.

“I don’t know if Asiwaju has ever been tested at the federal level, therefore, we want him as the national leader of our party, APC, to drop his ambition and rally round Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.”

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

In a related development, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 backed the candidacy of Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, animate a solid support base for the project.

2023: Group says optimism about Osinbajo’s candidature increasing in leaps and bounds

Meanwhile, an increasing stream of patriotic individuals and groups have continued to support the campaign for Osinbajo's 2023 candidature, The Progressive Project (TPP) has declared.

According to Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, the Director of Operations at TPP which is the umbrella organization that coordinates all Osinbajo support groups, TPP and its affiliates are currently in an upbeat mood.

Usman pointed out that veteran journalist, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu's unequivocal declaration of support for Professor Osinbajo has gingered others in the southwest and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups.

