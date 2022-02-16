The purported presidential ambition of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has received a major boost

The Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 declared support for the vice president

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, was said the group will work for the candidacy of Osinbajo

FCT, Abuja - The Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 backed the candidacy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

TOAN made this known during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) in Abuja.

VP Osinbajo has been endorsed by the tricycle owners association of Nigeria ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The OSM delegation was led by the convener, Mr. Liberty Olawale Badmus who was accompanied by the women leader Hajia Aisha Muazu and other members of the executive committee of the group.

The group were warmly received by the executives of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his welcome address, the national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, was emphatic in their determination to work with the OSM towards achieving the goal of the group concerning the candidacy of Osinbajo.

He stressed the need for the two bodies to establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans which will, in turn, animate a solid support base for the project.

He assured the group of the association's readiness to put their machinery, energy, and passion nationwide into this cause.

His words:

“We are encouraged and convinced to endorse Prof. Osinbajo because of his patriotic approach to issues of national importance coupled with his competence, character, charisma, courage, sense of fairness, and ability to make big decisions in the interest of all.”

Responding, Mr. Badmus appreciated their passion and readiness to work with the OSM on this project.

According to him

“We at the OSM are prepared to embrace the Association's plans and incorporate them into the plans and programs of the Group as partners in progress towards achieving a common goal in the interest of the masses of our country.

“The foundation of engagement and involvement laid at that meeting is beginning to yield results to the benefit of a cause that should interest every well-meaning Nigerians.”

Hajia Aisha Muazu, OSM women leader expressed delight in the readiness of the association to be partners with the OSM said:

“The involvement of TOAN in the presidential election in 2019 contributed in no small measure to the electoral success of the current administration at the polls.”

The OSM presented stickers to the association for the use of their members on their tricycles to help spread the message of hope and growth for the nation with Osinbajo as the torchbearer of the desired next phase of profound leadership in the political development of the country.

The association was encouraged to remain firm and resolute in their decision to support OSM and Osinbajo on this cause irrespective of possible temptations and inducements that they might encounter along the way.

2023: Group says optimism about Osinbajo’s candidature increasing in leaps and bounds

Meanwhile, an increasing stream of patriotic individuals and groups have continued to support the campaign for Osinbajo's 2023 candidature, The Progressive Project (TPP) has declared.

According to Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, the Director of Operations at TPP which is the umbrella organization that coordinates all Osinbajo support groups, TPP and its affiliates are currently in an upbeat mood.

Usman pointed out that veteran journalist, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu's unequivocal declaration of support for Professor Osinbajo has gingered others in the southwest and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups.

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

In a related development, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the 2023 presidential election with an experimental candidate.

Source: Legit.ng