Supporters of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo have been asked to exercise patience as they sustain their calls for the vice president to join the 2023 presidential race

A prominent traditional ruler in Ogun state, Oba Babatunde Ajayi gave the advice when he hosted some pro-Osinbajo groups in his palace

The monarch, however, stated that he is confident VP Osinbajo will be a great president and impact positively on the life of Nigerians

Sagamu - The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has declared that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN will make a great president for Nigeria.

The monarch made the comment on Monday, January 28 when several All Progressives Congress (APC) youth groups rooting for VP Osinbajo in 2023 under the aegis of 'Act Now' visited him in his palace in Sagamu.

Oba Ajayi says he is sure VP Osinbajo will make a great president.

Source: Facebook

The groups had asked the monarch to prevail on Osinbajo to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the request, Oba Ajayi urged the supporters of Osinbajo to exercise patience and wait for his decision on the 2023 presidential race.

The monarch, who doubles as the Chairman of Ogun Traditional Council, said:

“There is a lot of work involved. l can assure you that the professor knows what is right for this country, he knows what is right for himself and what’s right for the family.

“Just like you said, it is a request that you have asked me to put across, I will put it across. It does not cost me anything to put it across to him.

“There is a lot of issues in the interplay of Nigerian politics. Take it from me that that man is a very knowledgeable person. He knows what is right. He knows what he should do. What we need to do is to continue to pray for him that God will grant him wisdom to continue to do what’s right.

“I’m sure he would consider it and he is considering it. Fingers crossed. I’m sure he is going to give me a forthright and candid answer.”

The leader of the group, Dr. Sola Osindero, in his earlier remarks informed the monarch that members of the group are pure professionals who have found the vice president worthy to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, on completion of his two terms in office.

He added that Osinbajo had all it takes to administer the country, considering his achievements as a renowned legal luminary, academia, and a politician with class.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

On its part, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 backed the candidacy of Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, germinate a solid support base for the project.

