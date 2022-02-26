National leader of the APC and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed concerns over his health

According to the APC presidential candidate, he is fit enough to lead the country as it’s next president in 2023

Tinubu made the clarification on Friday, February 25, during his visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo in Osun state

Osogbo, Osun state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, February 25, declared that he is not sick.

Tinubu made the statement during a visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, in Osogbo, Osun state, Nigerian Tribune reports.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu says he is fit enough to lead the country. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former Lagos state governor in reaction to reports about his ability to do the job of a president said he only repaired his knee.

Tinubu maintained that he has the brain and capacity, adding that he won't let Nigerians down.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In another report by Daily Trust, the APC chieftain pledged not to disappoint Nigerians if elected as the next president in 2023.

He said:

“I didn’t apply for a job of bricklayer. The job I’m applying for requires brain. I’m not sick. I only repaired my kneel. I’m not applying for relay race and I’m not a horse. I have the quality to serve and make Nigeria great. I want to serve my country. I have the brain”

While noting that he is ready to serve Nigeria with zeal, the APC leader stressed that he had the quality in a leader to make the country greater.

Tinubu: Ex-Lagos governor visits Ooni of Ife, Aromolaran, makes important demand for 2023

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tinubu called for the support of traditional rulers in Yorubaland for him to achieve his ambition of succeeding the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential hopeful, who spoke in the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, where he was received by many royal fathers that include Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, also assured them that, if pushed forward, he would deliver.

He said he visited the royal fathers to intimate them of his desire to succeed Buhari in 2023 and also appreciate them for the role they played in the just concluded governorship primaries in Osun state.

You will become president but I will become president first: Tinubu tells Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, the national leader of the APC told Nigerian youths that they can only become president of the country after he has become one.

The 69-year-old politician said this during a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Sunday, February 20.

Tinubu’s scheduled visit to Oyo town was part of his engagement with traditional rulers across the six geo-political regions in respect of his 2023 presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng