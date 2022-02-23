Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Wednesday, February 23, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Speaking after the meeting, the presidential aspirant said he discussed his personal aspirations with Obasanjo

The PDP chieftain also expressed optimism that he would get the opposition party's ticket ahead of other aspirants

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Senator Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, met former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital on Wednesday, February 23.

After the meeting, Governor Mohammed who is eyeing the 2023 presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took to his Facebook page to explain what the meeting was about.

The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, said he visited ex-President Obasanjo to discuss his personal aspirations with him. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Today, I visited our leader, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, to greet him, discuss personal aspirations, and seek his blessings.

"I also used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians not to lose hope as the PDP has the commitment and capacity to provide the country with the dividends of democracy and exemplary leadership."

Nigeria's leadership should be based on merit - Governor Mohammed

Meanwhile, Daily Trust cited the governor as saying, after the meeting, that Nigeria’s leadership should be based on merit towards bringing everybody on board.

He also said he is optimistic of getting the PDP ticket, adding that Nigeria is too large to be ignored.

Governor Mohammed was quoted to have said:

“And again, (I came) to discuss some of my personal aspirations because I can’t do anything without telling him. This is because he’s so important to each and every one of us.

“What we are trying to do in our party, we know he is not partisan, we know he is an elder statesman par excellence, but we are rebuilding our party, the rancour, we still need him. His voice of wisdom is always very useful. So, I came to sound his opinion on some of the things we want to do in the party and to make sure that we provide Nigeria with the opportunity to rescue Nigeria from the present rancour and division that we have found ourselves in. These are the two main reasons why I came to see him.”

