The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called for the support of traditional rulers in Yorubaland for him to achieve his ambition of succeeding the President, Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, (retd.).

The presidential hopeful, who spoke in the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, where he was received by many royal fathers that include Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, also assured them that, if pushed forward, he would deliver.

He said he visited the royal fathers to intimate them of his desire to succeed Buhari in 2023 and also appreciate them for the role they played in the just concluded governorship primaries in Osun state, The Punch reports.

Tinubu said:

“I am saying they should not just leave the post, they should hand it over to me. I cannot collect it alone. I must come through you. If you unite and ask for it, if Oonirisa talks, Orangun talks, Awujale, Owa, Akarigbo and others talk, if we ask the Presidency gently that they should hand it over to us, I am the one that want to collect it. I want to be President of Federal Republic of Nigeria. Pray for me. Stamp it.

“I appreciate you for the Saturday governorship primary. They said election has not started and you are shooting. I thank you for your patience. I thank the kings and chiefs that talked to their people to stay. You let them know that you owned the town. You know the town.

“I thank you that you that you did not shame our party and Oyetola. You will not be put to shame."

He pleads with the youths

The Jagaban of Lagos as he is fondly called urged Nigerian youths to tolerate and make peace part of their master plan ahead of the 2023 polls.

He added:

“We are not saying it is not the turn of youths. I am begging you to tolerate and make peace part of your master plan. I have been a youth and I am a youth. You will be president, but you have to work for it. You have to demonstrate the quality, character and intelligent to govern people, manage people.”

