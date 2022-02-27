The ruling All Progressives Congress in Imo has won the just concluded Ngor-Okpala state constituency election

Ngor-Okpala - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the just-concluded state assembly by-election into the Ngor-Okpala constituency of Imo state.

Ameh Dennis Akor, a professor of drama and critical theory from Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi state, and returning officer, announced the results at Umuneke in the council headquarters of Ngor-Okpala local government area on Sunday morning, February 27.

He said that the APC candidate polled 9 248 to defeat Jeff Nwachukwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 7 071 votes.

He stated that the total registered voters across the 11 existing electoral wards in the area was 94,060, and the total number of accredited voters was 18 083.

He added that polling commenced as early as 8:30a.m and ended at about 2:30p.m, noting that all accredited voters with Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) were able to cast their votes.

According to him, the election results were published, displayed, and transmitted electronically using the form EC60E and EC8A through the INEC’s portal.

He further stated that the number of total votes cast was 17 862 and the total number of valid votes was 17 280 with rejected votes being 582.

He commended the efforts of security agencies especially the commissioner of police in Imo state, CP Rabiu Hussaini, and all stakeholders who participated before, during, and after the elections for their maturity and understanding.

No fewer than eleven registered political parties participated in the election.

The parties included the PDP, APC, All Progressives Grand Alliance, African Democratic Congress, and Labour Party.

Others were the Young Progressives Party, Zenith Labour Party, National Rescue Movement, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Allied People’s Movement, Action Democratic Party, and the Social Democratic Party.

