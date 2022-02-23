As part of the efforts to ensure a credible poll come 2023, the president has appointed new INEC commissioners

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the presidential villa and the senate president, the House of Representatives speaker amongst others witness the event

Earlier, the Senate confirmed the nominees appointed by President Buhari as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC

On Wednesday, February 23, President Muhammadu Buhari, administered an oath of office to the six newly appointed national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commissioners (INEC).

The swearing-in ceremony came after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vanguard reports.

The president and others during the FEC meeting today. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The six INEC commissioners that took the of office are;

Mallam Mohammed Haruna (Niger State) Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta state) Ukaegbu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia state) Major General A. B Alkali (retd) (Adamawa) Prof. Rhoda Gumus (Bayelsa state) Mr. Sam Olemekun (Ondo state).

Those at the inauguration of the commissioners were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila amongst others, PM News added.

INEC Chairman

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu also witnessed the inauguration of the INEC commissioners.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, after the swearing-in, Yakubu said with the inauguration of the commissioners, Nigerians should expect the best out of the commission.

He said:

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections, we’ll go on firing on all cylinders now that we have the full complement of commissioners and Nigerians should expect the best out of the Commission.”

