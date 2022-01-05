Governor Hope Uzodimma has declared that Imo state is now experiencing new dawn in how governance operates

Governor Uzodimma said unlike in the past when governance was shrouded in secrecy under previous administrations, his government has opened its books

The governor made the comment at a stakeholders meeting where prominent Imolites passed a vote of confidence on him

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in the state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state.

Governor Uzodimma stated that his government has made huge impacts in various sectors of the Imo economy. Photo credit: Hope New Media

According to the governor, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

His words:

“I am sure that many of us will readily recall that there was once upon a time when the governance process of Imo state was shrouded in secrecy. Not only did Imo people not know how their state was governed, there was in fact a big wedge between the people and the government.

“So wide was the wedge that those who attempted to cross it to know what was happening in government got marooned in it. I challenge anyone to produce one single document of the previous administration where it showcased its report card to the people of the state.

“It was this regrettable state of affairs that informed my resolve to run an open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive government. As you very well know, on each of the six occasions we have met, I have documented an address detailing an account of my stewardship. This is accountability in action.

“So, I can proudly declare at this point that with your support we have restored democracy to Imo state because we have restored the process of open, accountable, and inclusive governance.

“Yes, we have banished the dark ages of government by necromancy and replaced it with the government of the people, for the people, and by the people. Congratulations to all of us.”

The stakeholders meeting, which was chaired by Mr. Leo Stan Eke, Chairman Zenox Group, saw the governor give an account of his stewardship as his administration nears its second anniversary.

The governor informed the people of the state of the accomplishment of his government in 16 broad sectors of governance within two years of his administration.

The sectors included road infrastructure, security, local government administration, revenue generation, agriculture, tourism, health, land administration, commerce and industry and education, among others.

On commerce and industry, the governor said his administration had commenced moves to revamp all moribund industries in the state.

On infrastructural development, the governor disclosed that no fewer than 90 roads have either been completed or about to be completed across the state.

According to Governor Uzodimma, the infrastructural projects cut across urban and rural areas within the three senatorial zones of the state with an urban renewal program that has given Owerri the state capital a facelift.

On health, the governor informed the people of the state of giant strides made through the provision of basic medical services in primary, secondary, and tertiary health sectors.

The high point of the event was the vote of confidence passed on the governor by the stakeholders of Imo state.

The motion for a vote of confidence was moved by Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, the National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party.

Following his motion, Dr. Mrs. Dorathy Nnaji, the Chairman of Imo State Chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) rose in secondment with the overwhelming support of all stakeholders.

Among those who graced the event were Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, and a member of the Imo Economic Summit Group, Dr. CNC Nwachukwu.

Others are Chief Greg Mbadiwe, music legend, Onyeka Onwenu, and a host of other prominent Imolites.

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

CESP cautions rights group over comments on Imo

Meanwhile, Ambassador Friday Sani, the Country Head of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has been called upon to maintain neutrality concerning the security challenges in Imo in order to help promote peace in the state.

The call was made by Engr. Nwosu Emmanuel, the Executive Secretary of Civil Society Engagement Platform CSEP; an umbrella body of several Civil Society groups in Nigeria.

The CESP was responding to media reports credited to Sani, who threatened to facilitate a visa ban on Governor Uzodimma and his family over the arrest of Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in the state.

