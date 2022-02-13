The candidate of APC, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council

Abubakar who was a former chairman of the council, was declared winner by the INEC Returning Officer

He polled 11,125 votes defeating Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 9,597 votes

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the chairmanship position in Gwagwalada Area Council at the Saturday Council elections.

The candidate, Jubrin Abubakar, has now been declared Chairman-elect after defeating his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Premium Times reports.

Mr Abubakar polled 11,125 votes and was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, ID Umar as the winner of the keenly contested election. Mr Kassim of the PDP polled 9,597 votes.

The candidate of APC, Jubrin Abubakar, has been declared as the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council. Photo: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: UGC

The result

Chairman (Gwagwalada) Total

Total Valid Votes 21,037

Rejected Votes 739

Total Votes Cast 21,776

AAC 22

NIRSAL AD

ADC 81

APC 11,125

APGA 106

APM 37

Labour 40

PDP 9,597

PRP 26

SDP 3

Source: Legit.ng