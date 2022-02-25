The Enugu state chapter of the PDP has recorded a clean sweep of last Wednesday’s council elections held across the 17 Local Government Areas, LGAs

Nigeria's main opposition party also cleared all the 260 available councillorship positions at the poll

Earlier, unknown gunmen attacked voters at Obeagu in Enugu South LG and Akpugo in Nkanu West LGA, where some vehicles were set ablaze and voters killed

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state has won all the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship seats in the local government elections held in the state on Wednesday, February 23.

The party beat the 10 other political parties that contested in the council elections with wide margins, The Guardian reports.

Declaring the PDP chairmanship candidates winners at the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), the Returning Officer, Dr Mike Ajogwu, noted that they did exceptionally well.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), on Thursday, announced the results of the February 23, 2022 LG Elections. Photo credit: Daily Post

Source: Facebook

Presentation of certificates

Ajogwu, who is also the chairman of ENSIEC, presented Certificates-of-Returning to the chairmen-elect and said a similar exercise would be held for the 260 councillors-elect at the commission’s headquarters on Friday, February 25.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Zoning: Influential PDP Senators fight dirty over 2023 Enugu governorship ticket

Legit.ng reported earlier that the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state are at loggerheads over the zoning of the state’s 2023 governorship ticket.

The zoning debate has pitted the senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who represents Enugu West in the Senate.

Nnamani is said to have rallied key PDP leaders in the state to back the zoning of the ticket to Enugu East, a move Ekweremadu described as a gang up against Enugu West.

Okorocha declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Earlier, Senator Okorocha had declared his interest to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

On Wednesday, January 26, Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan which was read at plenary.

The former governor of Imo state said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

Source: Legit.ng