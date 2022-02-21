Governor Hope Uzodimma has expressed confidence that Imolites have accepted the APC as their preferred political party

The governor made his thoughts known while addressing APC stakeholders at the party secretariat in Imo state

According to the governor, the door of the party is opened to any politician willing to join the APC in Imo state

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo state of returning the ruling party back to the people.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance on Monday, February 21 during the meeting held at the state party secretariat in Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma is confident that Imo APC will be the preferred political party of Imolites. Photo credit: @GovtOfImoState

Source: Twitter

He said the gospel of the ruling party will be marketed based on his government’s actions and drawn from the accomplishments of its shared prosperity mandate.

The governor expressed delight that the government rose to the leadership and developmental challenges and is working assiduously to address them.

His words:

“We will not only market our party as insurance salesmen who only talk. We will market the party from the actions and activities of the government of Imo state so that the party will be more attractive to other states in the zone.”

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to inform intending party members that the door of the APC in Imo state is open and that the party is more united than it had ever been.

He added:

“Everyone must play the role of moving the party forward, shared prosperity comes with shared responsibility.”

The governor also harped on working to bring development to the entire state, including the Ngor Okpala people.

Speaking earlier, the Imo APC chairman, Dr. Ebere Macdonald, commended Governor Uzodimma for the massive support and unity that he inspires within the Party.

He assured the party faithful of a healthy and improved reward system that gave credence to their exceptional contributions to its success.

