Former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has been described as the best man to succeed President Buhari in 2023

This was disclosed by Liman Hamidu Bello, the national coordinator for Bukola Saraki Social Media Group (BSSMG) in an interview

Liman said that Nigerians are anxious to vote the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in 2023

Ilorin, Kwara - The national coordinator for Bukola Saraki Social Media Group (BSSMG), Liman Hamidu Bello, has declared that the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has what it takes to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Liman who hails from Kwara state, said that no presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including the former vice president Atiku Abubakar would stop Saraki's ambition.

The national coordinator of BSSMG, Liman Himidu Bello has said that nothing would stop Saraki's presidential ambition. Credit: Liman Bello.

Saraki will defeat his opponents

He said although Atiku can't be underrated based on his political influence across the country, Saraki has taken stock of the event that led to the outcome of the 2019 primary election and that he is putting the recommendations to work.

Liman said:

"Former vice president Atiku Abubakar is a political juggernaut and will always be a threat in any political contest, underate him at your own peril. Politics like I stated earlier, is a game of numbers, a lot has happened after 2019, lots of alignment and re-alignment.

"Dr. Bukola Saraki as the master strategist that he is, has taken stock of events that led to the results of the 2019 PDP primary election and he is definitely putting the recommendations to work.

"I wouldn't want to say much but it's obvious Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is the aspirant to beat in the fight for the presidential ticket of our great party, the PDP and we are confident that irrespective of whether Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is contesting or not, the chances of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki emerging the candidate of the PDP has never been this high."

Why BSSMG was formed

Speaking on why the group was formed, Liman explained that social media is now a veritable political tool in Nigeria and that this will definitely not change anytime soon.

According to him, a report by Statista revealed that there are about 30 million social media users in Nigeria as of 2021, adding that BSSMG is ready to tap into the opportunity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He added:

"Politics being a game of numbers, this huge population can not be ignored even if some will argue there are no polling units online. What our group aims to achieve is taking advantage of this reach to promote the activities and garner support for the aspiration of His Excellency, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki."

He emphasised that Saraki is the best candidate to fly the PDP flag in 2023 because of his achievements as the governor of Kwara state for eight years and the Senate president for four years.

Saraki stands out among other presidential aspirants

According to him, the former governor is the architect of modern Kwara, adding that he left an indelible footprint in the governance of the state.

The BSSMG chief noted:

"As Senate president, it is on record that he is one of the best Nigeria has ever had. The Senate under his watch passed most bills in the history of the National Assembly. Oversight functions were taken a notch higher and to cap it all, opening the budgets of the National Assembly for all to see. These qualities show that Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has all it takes and he is best suited to lead the country as it stands."

How BSSMG will galvanise support for Saraki's ambition across Nigeria

Liman stated that the BSSMG would continue to work both online and offline for the actualisation of Saraki's ambition, saying that it would also collaborate with other like-minded groups to reach out to the party stakeholders and delegates.

He further explained that Saraki's antecedent is known to Nigerians, especially every member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the nook and cranny of the country.

Why zoning must not be sacrificed for competence

On the issue of zoning, he said that Saraki recently said on a Twitter space hosted by activist Rinu Oduala that Nigeria should consider character, competence, and quality of leadership instead of a zoning system.

He said:

"While zoning is necessary to ensure equity in the allocation of political offices, it should not be sacrificed for character, competence, and quality of leadership. The country needs modern progressive leaders who understand current issues and can unite the people.

"Zoning is a factor, but it is not the only factor. We must look at the character, competence, and quality of leadership. This is what Saraki is bringing to the table and I don't think Nigerians will sacrifice all these for zoning sake."

Saraki will defeat Asiwaju Tinubu at poll

Liman also declared that Saraki would defeat the national leader and leading presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the general election if the former Lagos governor eventually gets his party's ticket

His words:

"Definitely, Saraki will defeat Tinubu. With the current economic and security challenges bedeviling the country, Nigerians are only waiting for the candidate of the PDP to emerge so as to vote overwhelmingly for him in the next general elections irrespective of who the candidate of the ruling party is, be it Tinubu.

"Most importantly, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is seen as a link between the so-called "old men" and the youths. This is the type of president Nigerians are earnestly yearning for come 2023. There is no stopping Bukola Saraki at the moment."

I’m ready to fight dirty with anyone over 2023 presidency - Tinubu declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said that he is ready to do whatever it takes to become president in 2023.

It was reported that Tinubu during his visit to the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, Oyo on Sunday, February 20, affirmed that no amount of intimidation from anyone can deter him from achieving his presidential aspiration.

Speaking in clear terms, Tinubu noted that he would fight dirty with his enemies on the way to the presidential seat.

