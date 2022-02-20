The national leader of the All Progressives Congress has urged the youths to shelve their ambition and support his just cause

The presidential hopeful at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo disclosed that the youths can only rule the country after his reign as president of Nigeria

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state has been making consultations in recent days to solicit support ahead of the 2023 general elections

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerian youths that they can only become president of the country after he has become one.

According to Sahara Reporters, the 69-year-old politician said this during a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Sunday, February 20.

Tinubu’s scheduled visit to Oyo town was part of his engagement with traditional rulers across the six geo-political regions in respect of his 2023 presidential ambition.

Tinubu visited the first class Yoruba monarch in his Oyo palace on Sunday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758

Speaking in Yoruba, he said:

"You won't give room for the elderly to pass and you haven't become president. What if you become president, you will chase us out of town?"

"You will grow old, you will become president but I will become president first."

After return from APC consultation in UK, Tinubu visits ex-presidential aspirant

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tinubu on Tuesday, February 8, visited Ben Murray-Bruce at Yaba, Lagos, following the death of his mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce.

Tinubu's condolence visit came about a day after his return from the United Kingdom (UK) where he consulted with APC stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on the life and times of the late nonagenarian, Tinubu said she was a great woman whose kindness, candor, sense of commitment, loyalty, and history is worth celebrating.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

