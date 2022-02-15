The South-West Development Frontier former has advised Atiku Abubakar to shelve his presidential ambition in 2023

According to Olufemi Osabinu, the convener of the group north cannot retain the presidency after President Buhari’s 8-year tenure

The group explained that with the age of the former vice president it will be a mismatch of national priorities to support his quest

Lagos - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been urged to drop his presidential ambition for the sake of peace in the country.

Vanguard reports that the South-West Development Frontier (SDF) made the reuqest on Monday, February 14, saying the north cannot retain the presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure of eight years.

Olufemi Osabinu, the convener of the group said Atiku has served the nation and should create room for a young and energetic candidate who is committed to finding lasting solutions to national challenges, The Cable added.

Osabinu speaking in Lagos during a protest also noted that those canvassing for Atiku's presidency are trying to perpetuate injustice, which is against the unity of the country.

He went on to note that Nigerians should be allowed to elect a leader who can stabilise the polity and move the Nigeria forward from where the current administrations will hand over.

The socio-political group also added that power needs to shift to the south to show good faith and help to heal the “old wounds” of the nation.

Osabinu said:

“Furthermore, we make a clear and undiluted call on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to give second thoughts to his desire to contest for the office of president in the elections again in 2023. While Alhaji Abubakar has served the nation with distinction, as evidenced in the fact that we have been his supporters for years, it is also undeniable that at 77years of age going into this race, it will be a mismatch of national priorities to support his quest, taking into consideration the unique interplay of circumstances currently confronting our country.”

