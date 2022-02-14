The presidential aspiration of Ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar seems to be hitting the rocks so soon

This is Olusegun Obasanjo and some powerful ex-military officers are supporting calls for the presidency to be shifted to the south

Sources have it that a choice could be made among Akinwumi Adesina of AfDB, Peter Obi, and Kingsley Moghalu, a former CBN deputy governor

The chance of former Vice president Atiku Abubakar to get the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential ticket or emerge as Nigeria's next president in 2023 seems to be growing slimmer.

This is as a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo has been reported to be supporting the calls for the presidency to be shifted to the south come 2023.

The former president wants power to be shifted to the south come 2023 (Photo: Olusegun Obasanjo, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar)

Source: Facebook

Among politicians who are said to be supported by Obasanjo and other ex-generals of the Nigerian Army are Peter Obi and a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Mohgalu, and Akinwumi Adesina of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

For the vice presidential office, the former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega, is top on the list.

A source close to Obasanjo told Vanguard:

“He (Obasanjo) supports power shift to the South. The people he has indicated an interest in general and not specifically are Akinwumi Adesina, Peter Obi, and Kingsley Moghalu.

”Then in the North, he likes Attahiru Jega (former INEC chairman) to be the running mate. He is not supporting Atiku at all. He supports power-shift.”

