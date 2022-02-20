Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has faulted the leadership of the ruling APC and the PDP in Nigeria

According to the former governor of Kano state, both political parties in Nigeria have nothing good to offer the citizens

The Nigerian politician who is a PDP chieftain, hinted further that both parties are filled with envious personalities

A former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has blasted the two leading political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said they have nothing to show Nigerians and get re-elected in the coming 2023 elections, Daily Trust reports.

Kwankwaso, who is a leader in the PDP, stated this while featuring in a programme on local radio, Nasara FM, in Kano on Saturday, February 19.

Kwankwaso says PDP, APC has nothing to offer Nigerians in 2023. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

He said the two parties are made up of envious people, adding that instead of voting them again, Nigerians should look for a party that can rescue them collectively.

He said:

“I didn’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and to vote for them in the coming 2023 elections.

“So, I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue them from the present situation.”

The former Senator and presidential aspirant in the 2019 presidential election said coming back to the state political level wasn’t a good decision, but the need to rescue Kano made him take such action.

“In 2015 we gave the leadership of the state to some [people] thinking that they will make it, but not knowing that it won’t yield any positive outcome. That is why we are back to rescue our state.”

