Ahead of the 2023 elections, prominent personalities have continued to tackle former vice president, Atiku Abubakar regarding his position on zoning

Recent is the ex-PDP national chairman, Abubakar Kawu Baraje who responding to Atiku maintained that the party recognises zoning

Meanwhile, Baraje who is the new Tafida of Ilorin, also shared opinions that it is time for North Central zone to produce a president of the country

Ilorin, Kwara state- A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said that there is zoning in the constitution of the party.

The Cable reports that Baraje made this disclosure on Wednesday, February 16, in Ilorin, while briefing newsmen ahead of his coronation as ‘Tafida of Ilorin’ slated on Friday, February 18.

Baraje said zoning is clearly stated in the PDP constitution to give party members a sense of belonging.

Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, says the PDP constitution allows zoning of political offices. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

He said:

“It’s not in the constitution of PDP before, but it is now clearly stated in the PDP constitution that zoning should be respected."

He, however, said that the former VP was not actually talking about zoning in the political parties but the nation’s constitution, The Nigerian Tribune added.

Baraje affirmed thus:

“I think what His excellency, Alhaji Atiku, was talking about was Nigeria constitution, not PDP. If I got him right, he said zoning is not in Nigeria constitution.”

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

2023: Powerful northern leader dumps Atiku, backs Tambuwal for presidency

In a related development, former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa said that Tambuwal is the right man to be made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Bafarawa made this declaration on Tuesday, February 8, during Tambuwal's recent visit to Kebbi to meet with PDP stakeholders on his presidential ambition.

The former governor maintained that the aspirant has the capacity to emerge as President Buhari's successor, going by his experience in all arms and levels of government.

Source: Legit.ng