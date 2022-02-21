An old video showing presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu playing with Buhari's photographer, Bayo, has stirred reactions

In the video, Tinubu showed his jovial side as he playfully said he does not want Bayo's camera to show

Among some Nigerians who reacted to the clip were those who wondered if the presidential aspirant is as fit as seen in the video

A throwback video of Aiswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu holding President Muhammadu Buhari's photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, has resurfaced online.

The Daily Trust video reshared by Misbau Alamu Lateef on Facebook has the former governor of Lagos state pulling the photographer along as both of them laughed.

The video which showed Tinubu holding Bayo stirred reactions on social media. Photo source: Daily Trust, Instagram/@bayoomoboriwo

Source: Facebook

I don't want their camera to show

As Abike Dabiri Erewa approached the duo, Tinubu said:

"I want to take Bayo so that their camera will not show..."

The two kept walking until they entered a building. Before they went in, Bayo grabbed a camera from a man's hand.

Watch the clip below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Morufu Smith said:

"Asiwaju Tinubu is a mercurial enigma. I love him. Never pretentious!"

Malim C C Cosby said:

"Being down to earth is not key leadership requirement to rescue a sinking nation. There are several others before him who sold that to us, Today our losses is in multifolds."

Aliu Abdul-Afeez Atanda said:

"Is this video recent, sir? Looks different from his pictures that have rented the air."

I want to become president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu said that he is ready to do whatever it takes to become president in 2023.

Tinubu, during his visit to the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, Oyo on Sunday, February 20, affirmed that no amount of intimidation from anyone can deter him from achieving his presidential aspiration.

Added to this, Jagaban speaking in clear terms noted that he will fight dirty with his enemies on the way to the presidential seat.

