Nigeria has once again appeared prominently on the United Nations Security Council’s consolidated sanctions list, updated on June 1, 2026

The list names individuals and organisations linked to terrorism and extremist activities operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders

These sanctions aim to cut off financial support and international networks that fuel violence in West Africa

The United Nations Security Council has released its latest consolidated sanctions list, updated as of June 1, 2026.

Several Nigerian individuals and organisations feature prominently, reflecting ongoing global concerns about terrorism and extremist activities in the region.

UN sanctions list highlights Nigeria’s fight against terrorism. Photo credit: Bauna/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, a notorious figure in Nigeria, remains listed as a sanctioned entity. He is identified under export controls and linked to terrorism. His inclusion highlights his role in extremist violence and instability across West Africa.

Boko Haram

The militant group Boko Haram is also sanctioned. Classified as a company under terrorism and export controls, Boko Haram has been responsible for widespread violence, abductions, and attacks in Nigeria and neighbouring countries. The group’s activities have drawn international condemnation.

ISIS-West Africa

ISIS-West Africa, an affiliate of the global ISIS network, is listed as both a sanctioned and counter-sanctioned entity. Operating in Nigeria, the group has carried out deadly attacks and continues to destabilise communities across the region.

Jama’atu Ansaril Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan

This organisation, also known as Ansaru, is sanctioned for terrorism-related activities. Based in Nigeria, it has been linked to kidnappings and violent campaigns targeting civilians and foreign nationals.

al-Qa’ida in the Islamic Maghreb

Al-Qa’ida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) operates across several countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Tunisia, and the United States. Its inclusion on the sanctions list underscores its transnational reach and persistent threat.

Al Moulathamoun

Al Moulathamoun, another extremist organisation, is sanctioned for terrorism. Active in Algeria, Mali, and Nigeria, the group has been associated with violent attacks and destabilisation efforts in the Sahel region.

Why this matters

The UN sanctions list is a critical tool in the fight against terrorism. By restricting financial flows, trade, and international support, the sanctions aim to weaken these groups and individuals. For Nigeria, the presence of multiple entities on the list highlights the ongoing challenges of combating extremist violence and maintaining regional stability.

See the full list here.

What is UN?

The United Nations (UN) is an international organisation founded in 1945 after the Second World War to promote peace, security, and cooperation among nations. It brings together 193 member states to work on global issues such as conflict resolution, human rights, climate change, and sustainable development.

The UN operates through specialised agencies, peacekeeping missions, and humanitarian programmes, aiming to prevent wars, support vulnerable communities, and encourage dialogue between countries. Its headquarters is in New York, but its influence is worldwide, making it a central platform for addressing challenges that affect humanity as a whole.

ISIS-West Africa operates in Nigeria under strict UN sanctions. Photo credit: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians on 2026 US sanction list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released a publication running over 3,000 pages, detailing individuals and entities designated under its sanctions programmes.

The document served as a reference tool, providing notice of actions taken against Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) whose property and interests were blocked. Among those named were several Nigerians whose assets had been frozen.

Source: Legit.ng