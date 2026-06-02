Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has come under intense criticism over comments she made about insecurity in Nigeria

The singer defended President Bola Tinubu and the armed forces, insisting that security agencies are making efforts behind the scenes

Her suggestion that spiritual forces may be hindering security operations has sparked heated online conversations

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori is under fire online following her comments on the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The singer addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session on Monday, June 1, while discussing the worsening security concerns in parts of the country.

Yinka Alaseyori insists that the country's armed forces and President Bola Tinubu should not be accused of doing nothing. Photos: Yinka Alaseyori/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

Her comments came amid public outrage over the kidnapping of 47 pupils and seven teachers from a school in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15.

While many Nigerians have continued to demand stronger action from the government and security agencies, Alaseyori urged citizens not to overlook the role of prayer.

According to her, security operatives may be working tirelessly but still encounter unseen spiritual obstacles during rescue operations.

Speaking during the live session, the gospel minister insisted that the country's armed forces and President Bola Tinubu should not be accused of doing nothing.

She argued that security agencies may sometimes be unable to locate criminals despite their efforts.

She stated:

“We need to pray. You can’t say the President and our armed forces are not working, they’re working. They might have sent security agents to the forest and something will just cover their eyes and won’t allow them see the terrorist, that’s where prayers come in.”

The statement immediately became a talking point across social media platforms.

Many Nigerians expressed frustration over the comments, arguing that families affected by kidnappings are looking for practical solutions and swift action.

Some critics accused the singer of appearing to defend the government at a time when citizens are demanding accountability.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians blast Yinka Alaseyori over insecurity comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Foxyblueu stated:

"Is she hustling for appointment or what? Since when have we been praying for this Nigeria and what changes? How can she use this sensitive matter to fool around? What happened to chiboks girls? Maybe our prayer for over 13years ain't enough?"

@artxygenishim noted:

"Omo these people Dey disgrace Christianity for real What is this statement"

@_korlarh wrote:

"No need to wish bad on your innocent children who didn’t approve of what you’re saying. I pray they k!dn@p you gangan so that someone else can come out to say we should just keep praying and accept the status quo."

Yinka Alaseyori argues that security agencies may sometimes be unable to locate criminals despite their efforts. Photos: Yinka Alaseyori.

Source: Instagram

The Experience 19: Yinka Alaseyori shares obstacles

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Alaseyori opened up about the challenges she faced with her band after her successful outing at The Experience, a Christian concert in Lagos.

Alaseyori disclosed before the concert that she had disbanded eight members from her 12-man band two weeks before the concert. "Disband 8members of 12team member 1wk to Warri and 2wks to the experience," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng