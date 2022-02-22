Bola Tinubu has debunked claims that he is ready to go to the extremes in order to secure the presidential seat in 2023

The former Lagos state governor said that his comment on fighting dirty like a pig ahead of the 2023 elections was misunderstood

Tinubu made the clarification on Monday, February 21, through a statement released by his media aide Tunde Rahman

A media aide to Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party's presidential aspirant for 2023, has made some clarifications on the statement made by his principal during his visit to Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan designate in Ibadan.

The Cable reports that Tunde Rahman said that his principal's comment on being ready to get dirty ahead of the 2023 presidential election was misunderstood.

Tinubu had on Sunday, February 20, said that he is ready to become Nigeria's next president and that no form of intimidation nor blackmail can stop him from attaining his ambition.

Tinubu's aide has said that the former's "I'll fight dirty' comment was misunderstood Photo: Bola Tinubu

Quoting a Greek philosopher, the APC national leader said if you want to fight a pig, you must be ready to be smeared and I’m ready to be dirty.

This remark by Tinubu caused an uproar within several quarters including many stating that the APC presidential candidate plans to win the presidential poll at all cost.

For others, they compared his comment with that of a former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan who said that his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

Tinubu's aide makes some clarification

However, making some clarification on his boss' controversial remarks, Rahman said Tinubu was referring to some unwarranted attacks against his person.

According to the aide, his principal only used the Greek Philospher's metaphor of wrestling with to state that he has accepted the insults and dirt thrown at him.

The Punch reports that Rahman noted that the remarks by Tinubu which was coined into a 'wrong' headline by some media organisations has raised an invective on Tinubu.

He said:

"These commentaries and remarks are unfortunate because they are groundless, misinformed and misdirected. Hence, this clarification has become imperative.

“It bears restating that at no time during the visit and in his speech did Asiwaju indicate that he would fight dirty for his presidential ambition. His words were carefully chosen."

For clarity, Rahman noted that Tinubu was at the residence of the Olubadan-designate to solicit prayers as he prepares for the presidential election.

Rahman added:

"Our appeal to the media is that as the 2023 election approaches, and indeed at all times, they should not allow their mediums and platforms to be deployed in the desperate smear campaigns and campaigns of calumny by politicians."

Tinubu addresses Yemi Osinbajo's alleged interest in 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Tinubu had declined comment on the alleged presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

On Monday, January, 10, the former governor of Lagos state told newsmen that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to run for president in 2023.

Tinubu made the disclosure shortly after a closed-door meeting with the president.

2023: Prominent Nigerian pastor predicts what will happen if Tinubu becomes president

In others news, Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, said Tinubu will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had if he becomes president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's presidential ambition.

