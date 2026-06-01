A Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video showing her neighbour’s foodstuffs getting drenched and soaked in the rain

According to the young lady, the owner of the foodstuffs refused to associate with her neighbours, so they found it difficult to help her

Mixed reactions followed the video as some people expressed outrage while others supported the neighbours’ action

A Nigerian lady posted a worrying clip online which showed her neighbour’s foodstuffs being ruined by rainfall.

The footage captured items such as onions, fish and other foodstuffs left exposed as water poured down.

Neighbours punish lady for refusing to be social. Photo credit: @QueenCharry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Neighbours allow lady's foodstuffs get soaked in rain

The scene drew immediate attention on social media because of the unexpected waste of food and the background story surrounding it.

A neighbour identified as @QueenCharry on TikTok explained that the owner of the goods had deliberately distanced herself from those living in the compound.

Because of that separation, the people around her felt unable to step in and offer assistance when the weather turned bad.

The poster insinuated that the lady's refusal to build a relationship with her neighbours made it difficult for them to intervene without causing tension.

In her words:

"When the owner said she wants nothing to do with the neighbours."

Lady shares how neighbours dealt with lady who refused to associate with compound members. Photo credit: @QueenCharry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as neighbours ignore lady's foodstuffs

The clip sparked lots of differing opinions among viewers. Some expressed anger and sadness at the sight of food being destroyed, arguing that basic human kindness should have overridden any personal dispute.

Others on TikTok defended the neighbours, stating that they had no obligation to help someone who had chosen to remain isolated from them.

The debate centred on the balance between personal boundaries and communal responsibility.

@Anifah said:

"That’s how I helped my neighbor to remove her onions from outside and when she came,she used almost 5 minutes to recount her onions."

@Ruth Nneka Nwaedeh said:

"I once helped my neighbor pack her clothes, but wen it rained and I was not at home, she was at home, she left mine."

@MUMMY K said:

"In all you do make sure you live peacefully with your neighbors because they are your first family. In case of emergency they will help out before family will come."

@Adesola Aladire added:

"Wen I first moved to my house , I don’t have a job then I’m always at home, they will wash clothes nah me go pack everything inside oooo cus is nothing to me ,thatl day I washed my clothes and I went out oooo Rain beat my clothes ehhh I can’t even cry."

@chiommychocolate said:

"Ehh leave it for me, tomorrow sun go come outr I go dry am. It's better than being cool with people that doesn't like u."

@Presh.o said:

"My neighbour told other neighbours that ever since I helped her pack her clothes that anytime she wears them she will fall sick. I was heart broken."

@Ruth Nneka Nwaedeh commented:

"I once helped my neighbor pack her clothes, but wen it rained and I was not at home, she was at home, she left mine."

See the post below:

Man vows to jail neighbours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man caught the attention of netizens on social media after he shared what his neighbours did to him.

He mentioned that he had travelled to Lagos and returned to his apartment in Port Harcourt, only to find something unexpected.

Source: Legit.ng