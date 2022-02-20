Ahead of the 2023 elections, presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten another big support from prominent Yoruba monarch

Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo has declared his support for the presidential ambition of the APC national leader

The monarch made an important declaration, he stated that the Yoruba ancestors would make Tinubu president come 2023

On Sunday, February 20, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, said he is confident that the Yoruba ancestors would make the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of Nigeria come 2023.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu visited the first class Yoruba monarch in his Oyo palace on Sunday.

Legit.ng gathered that the two went into a closed-door meeting immediately after the former Lagos state governor got to the palace.

The APC leader is yet to speak with journalists about his mission to the palace of the monarch but it is believed that he is soliciting the support of the traditional ruler in his bid to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.

It was gathered that Tinubu is heading to the palace of Olubadan next.

Tinubu, who is one of the presidential aspirants of the party in the 2023 general elections, had in January visited President Muhammadu Buhari to register his readiness to contest in the 2023 elections.

