TASUED portal: login for fresh and returning students, admission (2024)

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) is one of Nigeria's best higher education institutions boasting of some of the best courses. The university has a sophisticated online platform where fresh and returning students can seamlessly access different services. How does one access and navigate the TASUED portal? Ademola Adenubi, a director at TASUED and the visionary founder/CEO of EduTAMS, guides us through the strategic purposes of digitising the tertiary institution operations and the impact it has created.

Learning institutions have been implementing technology for some time now to improve the learning process and administration services. One of the most used is the student and staff online portals. And Tai Solarin University has one of the best. So, how does one use the TASUED student portal?

TASUED's background

The Tai Solarin University of Education is the first and the only educational establishment of its kind in Nigeria. It engages modern technologies and services to provide a high quality of learning and teaching.

The university was proclaimed by the Ogun State Government on January 29, 2005, and approved by the National Commission (NUC) on November 28, 2005. The university’s vision is representative of what it offers:

To be the preferred education university which will excel in preparing educators who will be leaders in all spheres of the discipline.

Motivations for digitising TASUED operations

In an interview with Ademola Adenubi, a director at TASUED and the founder/CEO of EduTAMS, insights were offered regarding the motivations that led the university to embark on the digitisation of its operations. Dr. Adenubi said:

The university needed to relook into a strategy and see if we could be self-sustainable. The excellent theme was critical, so the vice chancellor then, together with the (former) dean of the college of science and technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, was passionate that we needed to digitise.

We needed to do away with these issues of students having to struggle to have access to their academic results, to pay school fees, and even to get admission into the university. So, these were daunting challenges at that time, and we needed to build a solution to save the university from all of them.

Along the way, there was also a workshop that was called by the Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) in Abeokuta, inviting all the tertiary education institutions in Ogun State. The whole idea of the workshop was that institutions have to research how education can best be run with technology.

We took that idea in and challenged ourselves to build a solution that can solve our problems, and by doing so, we can extend the solution to other institutions for some kind of relationship. We also desired to build a solution that would be globally competitive and could also emanate from TASUED. We started with that idea, and today we have built EduTAMS as a school management solution.

Dr. Adenubi further said that TASUED's major decision to digitise its operations aimed at achieving the following objectives:

Facilitating immediate access to academic records, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of both academic and non-teaching staff. Instilling discipline in the academic process. Developing a robust web portal system to prevent leaks and ensure that all revenue is directed into the university's coffers.

TASUED portal

Do you want to know how to log in to TASUED portal? First, you ought to learn about the services offered at the sophisticated online portal to utilise them appropriately.

The TASUED interactive online portal, my.tasued.edu.ng, can be used by its applicants and staff. The online platform is a game-changer for the university that equips students with the appropriate skills to build promising careers.

The online platform gives Access to different services. For example, it allows a student to access results, process course registration and access instructions, access payment details, and all sorts of data related to the educational process. In addition, students can apply for a particular course offered by the institution just in a few minutes via the TASUED admission portal.

Challenges encountered during TASUED's digitisation process

Dr Adenubi, the innovative force driving the university's interactive online platform, outlined several challenges encountered during the digitisation journey at TASUED. These challenges included:

Navigating the transition of staff from traditional manual processes to a digitised framework, particularly within the administration and academic departments. Coping with the initial lack of funding during the early stages of developing the technology systems. Addressing the perceptions and acceptance of local technology. Managing talent effectively throughout the digital onboarding process.

With the help of the Tai Solarin University of Education online platform, you can:

Create your private account and access it any time you wish. Note that the TASUED portal login returning student should be used only if you already have an account. Thus, there is no need to register twice.

Access the course registration.

View the courses of the educational establishment.'

Fill in the Application Form.

Post UTME result.

View admission requirements.

Check payment details.

Have a look at the Academic calendar, etc.

As you see, the platform is a kind of platform which allows you to keep up with the latest news at the university and keep all the necessary data in one safe place.

TASUED portal login

Students graduating from the Tai Solarin University of Education. Photo: @tasued.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

How do I login to TASUED portal? You can access a TASUED login portal page from your personal computer or mobile device. All you need to do is type the appropriate address, my.tasued.edu.ng.

How to apply on the website

The application procedure is simple and will not take you much time.

First of all, login to TASUED portal and choose the necessary option. Then, follow the given steps: Press on the "Apply Now" button of an application. Fill in the personal data, including your active e-mail address. Check the inbox to discover your applicant ID and TASUED portal password. If you do not see any new letters, examine the spam folder. Click on the TASUED login page and enter your TASUED data from the validation letter. Pay the screening charges. Fill out the application form online. Receive the corresponding result checker scratch (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB). Submit and confirm your O’Level result via the online result verification system. It will cost you N2,500 (you can pay with VISA or MasterCard ATM card). Do not forget to print the receipt. Print the application form. Print the examination slip. On the TASUED admission portal document, you will see the examination date; thus, you will not miss it.

TASUED portal login returning student

The procedure is the same as a fresh student, only that you now have all your details and profile set up. Once you are logged in, you can complete your online application, payment or registration either as an undergraduate or postgraduate student.

TASUED portal helpdesk

If you have any inquiries or want assistance with the university, you can utilise the help-desk portal. All you have to do is submit a ticket by filling in all the necessary information, including name, e-mail, matriculation number, nature of the complaint and your message. Once done, hit the submit ticket button.

Impact of TASUED's adoption of modern technologies

In his conclusion, Adenubi highlighted that the introduction of an online portal within the university's system has significantly enhanced the efficiency and productivity of TASUED's staff and faculty, including the accurate tracking of the number of enrolled students, alleviating the burden on the university's admission staff and new applicants, and improvement in the institution's overall revenue. He explained that:

Now, our system has been enhanced since the last two sessions so that our students can make requests for their transcript online and do not need to come to campus before they can have access to their transcript. For example, just go to the university e-request platform and make your request, which will be received at the exams and records office, and they will check the records immediately. The next day, your transcript is almost ready for dispatch.

Today in TASUED, every one of our processes, from the point of admission to the point of graduation, is completely digitised. For example, Student Affairs has access to the platform to do clearance, exams and records to process transcripts and results, and departments have access to be able to upload scores, approve courses, and allocate courses to lecturers.

In summary, the adaptation of our technology is optimising productivity in terms of our staff, enhancing our revenue, giving us access to real-time data to support management decision-making processes, and also helping our students to have their records in real-time.

Education is a powerful tool in the hands of a person who is passionate about discoveries and learning. The Tai Solarin University of Education is a perfect place to make your dreams about a bright future and a good job come true! The TASUED portal is a helpful tool that may come in handy whether you are a current or a prospective student.

