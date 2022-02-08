Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC was at the Yaba residence of Ben Murray-Bruce on Tuesday, February 8

It was a condolence visit following the death of Murray-Bruce's mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce

The former Lagos governor described the deceased as a woman kindness who deserves to be celebrated even in her death

The national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, February 8, visited Ben Murray-Bruce at Yaba, Lagos, following the death of his mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce.

Tinubu's condolence visit came about a day after his return from the United Kingdom (UK) where he consulted with APC stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu said late Madam Margaret Murray-Bruce was a wonderful woman (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the life and times of the late nonagenarian, Tinubu said she was a great woman whose kindness, candor, sense of commitment, loyalty, and history is worth celebrating.

The former Lagos governor said on Twitter:

"Even in her passing aged 95years, we celebrate the life of the matriarch of the Bruce family - she’s been a great woman, a mother to all of us. We must celebrate her kindness, her candor, her sense of commitment, loyalty, and history.

"This was my message when I visited the Murray-Bruce family to express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of their mother and matriarch, Madam Margaret Murray-Bruce.

May the Almighty grant her beautiful family the strength to bear this great loss. We have lost a gem."

Appreciating Tinubu for his empathy, the founder of the Silverbird Group tweeted:

"Today, I received the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who paid me a courtesy visit at my mum’s residence in Yaba, Lagos. I’m grateful for his presence even in this grieving period for my family and I."

My gem of inestimable value is gone, Ben Bruce says as he loses mother

Earlier, Ben Murray-Bruce had announced the death of his mother, Madam Margaret Murray Bruce.

The former senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district made this known on his Facebook page. According to him, his mother died at 4.40am on Tuesday, February 1.

He found solace in knowing that he gave his mother all the attention he could give during her lifetime.

Source: Legit.ng