Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state is really securing massive support from the north in his presidential ambition

Recently, a former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa, called on the PDP to give Tambuwal its presidential ticket for 2023

Bafarawa claimed that when it comes to governance, Tambuwal is not lacking in experience and as such, is the best man for the job

A former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa, has said that Aminu Tambuwal is the right man to be made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Bafarawa made this declaration on Tuesday, February 8, during Tambuwal's recent visit to Kebbi to meet with PDP stakeholders on his presidential ambition, The Cable reports.

Ex-governor Barafawa said Tambuwal should be given PDP's ticket for 2023 (Photo: @AWTambuwal)

Source: Twitter

The former governor maintained that the aspirant has the capacity to emerge as President Buhari's successor, going by his experience in all arms and levels of government.

He claimed:

“Tambuwal was not only a legislator but also a lawyer by profession, meaning that he fits into the judiciary and at the same time, today he is a sitting governor serving his second term,” he said.

“This is to tell you that Tambuwal fits into all the three arms of government. Therefore, he is more credible for the presidential ticket.

“That is why we are here to take him to where we want him to be, not where he wants to be.”

