Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has brought many Nigerian leaders together through his birthday party which took place in Abuja

Some of the leaders who attended Anyim's 61st birthday party are President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Namadi Sambo and Boss Mustapha

Jonathan at the event commended the humility and the level of service rendered to Nigeria by the former Senate president

Top Nigerian leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari and former president, Goodluck Jonathan have graced the birthday party of 2023 presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Ayim, in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the leaders are at the International Conference Centre on Saturday, February 19, to celebrate the former Senate president who just turned 61-years-old.

The report said that President Buhari who is on a trip to Brussels, Belgium for the 6th African Union-European Union Summit was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Goodluck Jonathan said if given the opportunity, Anyim can do better in serving Nigeria Photo: Anyim Support Group

It was gathered that Mustapha arrived at the venue of the event at about 11.07 pm accompanied by a litany of his aides and associates.

Speaking while making his opening remarks, Jonathan who served as the chairman of the occasion, described Anyim as a humble man.

Jonathan said the humility of the former Senate President and ex-SGF is worthy of emulation.

The former president in his remarks also said that Anyim did well in his service to Nigeria which he did credibly

In what appears to be an endorsement for Anyim's presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election, Jonathan said that having done well in public offices held before now, the former Senate president should be given the opportunity to do more.

Jonathan said:

“Anyim can do better if given the opportunity.”

Other dignitaries present at the event include former vice president, Namadi Sambo, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and ex-Sokoto state governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, among many others.

2023: Ex-SGF Pius Anyim says he will contest for presidency

As more and more prominent Nigerian politicians are expressing their interest to contest the 2023 presidency.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim who is from Ebonyi state, has joined the fray.

Anyim, an ex-Senate President, says he has ignored calls to join the race in the past but he has now fully ready to vie for the PDP presidential ticket.

Group says Osinbajo is best qualified to consolidate the legacies of Buhari

In a related development, a group, The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), has insisted that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best-qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group made this known via its convener, Aliyu Kurfi, in a letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The letter dated Friday, October 8, and seen by Legit.ng, was in response to the APC's recognition of the PCG as a support group within the party.

Source: Legit.ng