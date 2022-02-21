A former lawmaker, Magnus Abe, has urged Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

Abe said the president has been very fair in allowing the electoral process of the country to take its cause without any form of interference

According to Abe, Buhari would be remembered for all the efforts and development brought into Nigeria's electoral system

Magnus Abe, a former lawmaker who represented Rivers Southeast senatorial district at the National Assembly has commended the efforts made by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, especially on the electoral processes.

Abe said the president and his administration would be remembered for not interfering in any election throughout his tenure.

The Punch reports that Abe made the declaration after paying a visit to the chairman of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Godwin Giniwa at his palace in the Tai Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Abe said that since Buhari assumed office Nigeria have been allowed to exercise their civic duties without interference Photo: Hon. Magnus Abe

Appreciating the king for a recent chieftaincy title conferred on him, Abe said the 2023 general election would serve as an opportunity for Nigerians to jointly elect a worthy government of their choice.

He acknowledged that it is important for the people to create a government of their own, one which should be able to serve in the interest of Nigerians.

Introduction of BVAS Machine by INEC

The Guardian reports that the former lawmaker commending the president for allowing Nigerians to exercise their civil obligations effectively said the advent of the Bimodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) machine which identifies every voter makes it possible for the electorates to make their choice.

Abe said:

“If President Muhammadu Buhari has not done anything for Nigeria, he has done something that Nigerians can never forget.

“He has refused to interfere in the politics and political choices of Nigerians. He has refused to manipulate the electoral process."

Source: Legit.ng