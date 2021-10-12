Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been credited with being conversant with the national policies President Muhammadu Buhari

This, a pro-Osinbajo group argued, puts the vice president in a good stead to succeed the president in 2023

The group was recently recognised by the All Progressives Congress as a viable support movement within the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - A group, The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), has insisted that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN is the best-qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group made this known via its convener, Aliyu Kurfi, in a letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The PCG is a component member of The Progressive Project 2023 (TPP) with millions of advocates across the country.

The letter dated Friday, October 8, and seen by Legit.ng, was in response to the APC's recognition of the PCG as a support group within the party.

Part of the letter read:

“Permit us Sir, to reiterate the unconditional desire for the Progressive Consolidation Group and its other associate’s components bodies to strengthen its humble initiatives to marshal the candidature of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The ongoing nationwide mobilization by the Progressives Consolidation Group towards co-opting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo our party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election is mainly motivated by three noble reasons:

“First, he is the best qualified to consolidate the nationalistic legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari as the second citizen and strategic insider who is most conversant with the national policies and rhythms of governance of Mr.President.

“Secondly, to increase our party’s chances for massive success in the coming general elections and also,

“Thirdly, to accelerate growth and sustainable development for a more united Nigeria as a detribalized patriot to the core.”

How the pro-Osinbajo group was recognised by the APC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ongoing mobilization towards ensuring that Vice President Osinbajo succeeds President Buhari received a further boost with the APC national headquarters formal recognition of the PCG.

A letter dated Monday, October 4 issued by the APC and titled ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’ formally makes the pro-Osinbajo PCG the first 2023 presidential mobilization group to be granted such privilege by the Buni-led leadership of the ruling party.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, October 9, Bala Gide who heads the Progressive Civil Society Group (PCSG), one of the sub-groups spawned by the PCG, emphasised that the development has further justified optimism towards the realisation of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

