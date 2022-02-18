Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

FCT, Abuja - The convener/team leader of an advocacy group for Osinbajo/ Zulum-2023 APC ticket under the platform of Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN), Ahmed Lamidi Badanga, has explained why Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, February 18, Badanga, who was also the convener/coordinator of the "Vote Buhari" 2015/2019 online election mobilization campaign platform, added that Osinbajo and the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum have what it takes to take over the mantle of running the affairs of Nigeria from President Buhari in 2023.

Speaking on the convocation of the advocacy group, Badanga said that CABN was not formed on the basis of either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any political party in the country.

He said that the vision of the group is to canvass for credible capable, smart, physically and mentally endowed leaders that would help to navigate through many challenges currently facing Nigeria, adding that "these qualities'' are found in both Osinbajo and Zulum.

Osinbajo is the best candidate to succeed President Buhari in 2023

Badanga also noted that at this point in time when the country is confronted with numerous challenges, it is wise to support a man like Osinbajo who, according to him, is an intellectual, versatile, smart technology-savvy leader that providence has chosen for the task of redefining the destiny of Nigeria.

According to him, these qualities manifested within the shortest period that Osinbajo acted as president of the federal republic of Nigeria when the president travelled abroad.

Tinubu's declaration is not a threat to Osinbajo's ambition

The CABN chief said that the declaration of presidential ambition by the national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu cannot stop Osinbajo from succeeding President Buhari in 2023, adding that the vice president is imminently capable to lead Nigeria.

He said:

"To us, we strongly believe that Osinbajo, who has held the position of vice president for seven years now as a dedicated, committed and loyal VP, should automatically enjoy the Right of first refusal (ROFR) over other aspirants.

"Most importantly, why Osinbajo cannot foreclose his interest to contest 2023 can be viewed from the obvious facts of the intense pressure from millions of his supporters in and outside government genuinely urging him to run.

"At the moment Osinbajo has become the new bride in the Nigerian political landscape-harvesting record support across the political divide, even when he is yet to indicate interest. So, it will be a political suic.ide, and a disservice to the nation to decline the call of Nigerians just to satisfy the interest of his supposed godfather to the detriment of 200 million Nigerians."

Nigerians are ready to support Osinbajo/Zulum presidency

Badanga further stated that CABN is beyond just a political support group but a think-tank of intellectuals that is interested in sourcing for the best team to lead the nation.

He noted that the group has started by conducting an opinion poll that went in favour of Osinbajo/Zulum, saying that building on the success, CABN presently has membership/volunteers nationwide.

According to him:

"Specifically, we have a composition of the full complement of national exco, six zonal coordinators representing geopolitical zones, state coordinators in 30 states, Diaspora coordinators in UK and United States. CABN has so far pasted Osinbajo/Zulum 2023 posters in about 25 states all in an effort to build sustainable structures, mobilize members, and create early awareness that will help to project Osinbajo/Zulum ticket to Nigerians."

Osinbajo will get APC presidential ticket, win 2023

He maintained that Osinbajo would get the party's ticket if he contest against his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the party's primary.

According to him, CABN believes that the post of president is open to all Nigerians including Tinubu, stressing that their support group is an ideology and principle-based with think-tank that has done a lot of homework and consultations before arriving at the choice of Osinbajo.

He said:

"We are optimistic that Osinbajo will get the ticket."

Osinbajo/Zulum will make history in Nigeria's politics as two professors to govern as president and vice president

Badanga said that Nigeria is on the verge to make history in 2023 when Osinbajo and Zulum swear to the oath of the federal republic of Nigeria as the president and vice president with professorial cadres.

He was quick to add that the former governor of Borno state and Zulum's benefactor, Kassim Shettima, cannot stop the governor from becoming a running mate to Osinbajo in 2023.

Shettima is one of the arrowheads of campaign groups for Asiwaju Tinubu's presidential ambition for 2023.

The CABN boss explained:

"Ironically, what a twist of fate, two godfathers versus two godsons, that is the case of Osinbajo/Zulum, remember they both got to power by providence, which can be termed as a child of circumstance.

"We are not bordered because we believe God is about to change the destiny of Nigeria through the combination of Osinbajo/Zulum the two Professors, scholars, achievers and tested hands to deliver Nigeria, so everything will certainly fall in place at the appropriate time."

It is time to shun godfatherism in politics

He stated further that it is too early to decide on whether APC would adopt consensus or otherwise, saying the political intrigues would determine if there would be a major primary contest between Osinbajo/Tinubu ahead of 2023.

Badanga noted:

"At this trying time of our nationhood, our decision should transcend the traditional way of political patronage, godfatherism, but our choice should be based on competence and the right person that can take us out the wood, rather than tribal, religious, ethnic sentiment because if we failed this time around our survival can be further threatened."

