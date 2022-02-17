The Progressive Project (TPP) has warned its supporters nationwide not to get involved in disparaging Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, has declared his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023

His declaration, however, sparked outrage from some sections of the society with some citing his age, while others queried his wealth

FCT, Abuja - The umbrella body of all Osinbajo support groups, The Progressive Project (TPP) has warned its supporters nationwide not to get involved in conversations disparaging a former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, or any former, present, or serving leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The warning is coming even as groups of eminent citizens in Abuja began strategy sessions aimed towards strengthening the hands of more than 400 support groups nationwide.

Pro-Osinbajo supporters say they are focused on marketing the vice president's candidacy. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Tinubu is one of the chieftains of the ruling party who has declared to contest the presidential ticket of the APC.

Speaking at a meeting with some senior lawyers at its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, February 17, TPP's director of operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, said Osinbajo’s positive qualities have made it easier for his supporters to easily campaign for the vice president's candidature.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng reports that the meeting is part of strategy sessions aimed towards strengthening the hands of more than 400 pro-Osinbajo support groups nationwide.

Alhaji Usman said:

“Our focus as progressives is on effective strategies towards ensuring the candidature of Prof Yemi Osinbajo and an eventual victory in 2023; no member of our team is allowed to get involved in disparaging any former present or serving leader who is in APC.”

Lawyers among personalities who met the Osinbajo support groups include former National Secretary of Labour Party Mr, Kayode Ajulo and Mr. Dapo Akinosun (SAN) who is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators UK, American Bar Association, International Bar Association

Others include former Managing Director of Africa Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana, and former military administrator of Katsina state, Colonel Joseph Akaagerger who served as senator from 2007 to 2011.

He stated:

“TPP will remain the coordinating body for the efforts of all support groups and we enjoin you to contribute to one another’s success through forthcoming programmes like the New Tribe for Osinbajo’s Uyo rally and the Abuja March being planned by the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation.”

“Among efforts being undertaken now is the constitution of a few strategic teams or committees to work on well-thought-out ideas.”

In his speech, Akinosun who noted that the generation that fought the civil war is on its way out, also emphasized that special strategies and tactics with deep foundations in the nation’s laws are being analyzed to make the collective effort a reality.

Ajulo who spoke in a similar vein disclosed that one of the areas to be addressed strategically is about the norms or principles regarding the ‘right of first refusal' that the vice president should benefit from.

According to Ajulo, his recent suggestion that an APC presidential aspirant should step out of the way has led to incessant threats, including unsettling phone calls to his 86 years old mother who lives in one of the southern states.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

On its part, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 backed the candidacy of Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, germinate a solid support base for the project.

Source: Legit.ng