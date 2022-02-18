Pro-Osinbajo groups across the country are reaching out to major stakeholders to sell the candidacy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

One of such groups is the National Coalition Group for Osinbajo 2023 led by Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia

The group visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi with a message for the traditional ruler to endorse Osinbajo for 2023

Ile-Ife - The National Coalition Group for Osinbajo 2023, on Thursday, February 17 sought royal blessings for its campaign at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

This is even as the group described the presidential aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a welcome development considering his competence and readiness to make Nigeria a better place.

Leader of the 95-man delegation and national secretary of the group, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia in his speech extolled the rich cultural heritage of Oduduwa kingdom, describing the ancient city of Ile-Ife as the globally-recognized headquarters of Yoruba ethnic nationalities across the world.

Addressing the monarch, Dr. Dibia said:

“His Imperial Majesty, you must bring Yoruba nationalities united for Professor Yemi Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

“Professor Osinbajo presidential acceptability is beyond ethnic or political party sentiments and considerations as both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC governors, and stakeholders are rooting for him come 2023.”

According to him, the Professor of Law remains Nigeria's best option in 2023, and Nigerians of all walks of life to rally behind him for the good of the country and her people.

In his brief response, the Ooni of Ife recounted his age-long relationship with Professor Osinbajo and described him as cerebral and the best for APC and the entire Nigerians as president come 2023.

The first-class traditional ruler admonished the delegation of NCG campaigners to count on his royal support while urging them to go about the project peacefully.

In the delegation were Aisha Shehu NCG national treasurer, Mrs. Mary Kemi Oluwajana-NCG national woman leader as well as coordinators of Lagos and Osun state chapters, among others.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

On its part, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 backed the candidacy of Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, germinate a solid support base for the project.

