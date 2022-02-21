The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is standing by its call for a Christian president to emerge in 2023

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, CAN President cautioned political parties against fielding either a Christian/Christian or Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket

Ayokunle called for the support of Christian political leaders across all the geo-political zones to bring the vision to reality

Jos - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has vowed to mobilise all Christians in the country to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

New Telegraph reports that CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle who made the disclosure said any Muslim/ Muslim or Christian/ Christian ticket would be rejected by the Christian body.

Rev. Ayokunle disclosed this on Sunday, February 20, during an interview after preaching a sermon at COCIN Church Rahwol Kanang, Jos, Plateau state.

He went on to solicit for the support and unity of Christian political leaders across the six geo-political zones to bring the vision to reality.

According to him, Christians have the population that can outsmart the number of votes President Muhammadu Buhari garnered in the 2019 election, The Sun added.

He described Christians and Muslims as critical partners in the running of Nigeria, adding that no faith can leave out the other in political calculation and win independently.

While noting that it is time, the CAN president urged Christian politicians to brace themselves for leadership.

