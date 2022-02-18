Recent comments by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola suggesting that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is playing God has been refuted by James Faleke

Faleke, the director-general of the Tinubu Support Group said Aregbesola's comments were influenced by his ego and ambition

The former governor of Osun state launched a scathing attack on Tinubu which shocked many Nigerians given their history

Ikeja - The claim that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is playing God has been refuted by one of the support groups of the former Lagos state governor.

Former governor of Osun and minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while speaking at different political rallies in the state, accused Tinubu of trying to play God in his actions and utterances.

Tinubu is yet to publicly comment on the allegations made by Aregbesola against him. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Reacting to the statement, the director-general of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) and lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable James Abiodun Faleke, on behalf of the people of the Constituency, disagreed with Aregbesola.

Rather, he said Aregbesola has allowed his present personal opinions, interests, and emotions to becloud his reasoning, beliefs, and the teachings of his religion.

Faleke cautions Aregbesola over comments directed at Tinubu

Faleke said in a statement posted on TSG's Facebook page:

“When many of us including and especially Aregbesola and our families look back to pre-1999 and see the level we were, and how God has used this same Asiwaju's selfless efforts, sagacity, intellect, and money to mentor and promote us, we should be eternally grateful to God instead of engaging in ego-tripping.

“If for once we fail to have everything our way as before, we should be humble enough to appreciate the fact that we can't win all the time.

“God will not come down physically but will use people to help us to achieve our goals and that role of destiny helper is what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been and is still playing.

“Asiwaju has never played God, rather his actions and utterances have always been divinely ordained.

“The man has always been guided by the spirit of God. There are so many politicians he has mentored and supported to greatness and they will forever be grateful to him.”

FHA summons Tinubu's campaign coordinator, Abdulmumin Jibrin

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has summoned Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former House of Representatives member who is now an Executive Director (ED) at the agency, over allegations of misconduct.

In a letter dated Tuesday, February 15 issued by Zubairu Salihu, chairman of FHA’s investigative/disciplinary committee, the agency said Jibrin had failed to respond to a query issued earlier.

Jibrin has lately led the presidential election campaign of Tinubu, while still in office as a government worker.

Pro-Osinbajo group warns supporters against disparaging Tinubu, associates

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of all Osinbajo support groups, The Progressive Project (TPP) has warned its supporters nationwide not to get involved in conversations disparaging Tinubu, or his associates.

The TPP also warned against any insulting comments directed against any former, present, or serving leaders in the ruling APC.

TPP's director of operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, issued the warning at the group's headquarters in Abuja.

