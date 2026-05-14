Tobi Amusan won gold for Nigeria in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2026 African Athletics Championships in Ghana

Organisers mistakenly played Nigeria’s old national anthem during the medal ceremony, sparking reactions online

The mix-up has reignited debate about Nigeria’s anthem change and how it is perceived across Africa

There was an unexpected moment of confusion at the 2026 African Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, after organisers played Nigeria’s old national anthem during Tobi Amusan’s gold medal presentation.

Amusan had just secured Nigeria’s first gold medal of the competition in the women’s 100m hurdles, adding another major title to her growing list of achievements.

Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan has won Nigeria’s first gold at the Senior Athletic Championships in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, May 13. Photo by Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

The world record holder finished ahead of her rivals on Day 2 of the championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the official Olympics website reports.

The medal ceremony was presented by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, with fellow Nigerian athlete Adaobi Tabugbo also winning bronze in the same event, marking a strong outing for Team Nigeria.

But the celebration took an unexpected turn when the wrong anthem played, triggering immediate reactions from fans and officials watching the event.

Anthem mix-up steals attention

During Amusan’s gold medal presentation, organisers mistakenly played Nigeria’s former national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots,” instead of the current anthem.

Nigeria's old anthem was played at African Championships in Ghana after Tobi Amusan's gold presentation. Photo by Phillip Fong

Source: Getty Images

The error stood out because Nigeria officially reinstated “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” in 2024, replacing the older anthem as part of a national decision under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, BBC News reports.

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The old anthem, which was first used between 1960 and 1978, carries strong historical recognition among Nigerians, which may explain why some observers did not immediately notice the mistake.

Still, the moment briefly overshadowed Amusan’s achievement, with many viewers focused on the anthem confusion rather than the podium celebration.

Social media reaction splits opinion

The incident quickly spread online, with Nigerians reacting strongly to the mix-up during the ceremony.

One user, Paul Archibong, wrote:

“I'll still prefer the old Anthem to the new one, any day and any time.”

Another user, Okon, added:

“Asides the fact that we still love this our sweet old anthem 😍, I think it's embarrassing for the competition organisers not to know that our anthem has changed. This is an African Championship for crying out loud. Imagine CAF making this type of mistake at the Nations Cup.”

Others were more emotional about the situation. Izuchukwu Onyemaechi reacted:

“Please, bring back our old national anthem.”

Epic Maestro commented:

“She was so happy to hear the former national anthem 😅”

The reactions showed a mix of nostalgia, frustration, and humour, with some users even suggesting confusion among organisers about Nigeria’s official anthem.

Despite the controversy, the 2026 African Athletics Championships continue in Accra and are scheduled to run until May 17 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

For Nigeria, Amusan’s gold remains a major highlight of the tournament so far, reinforcing her status as one of the continent’s top athletes in sprint hurdles.

Amusan moved to tears after winning medal

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Amusan has won the silver medal in the 100 metres hurdles final at the 2025 World Athletics Championship.

Amusan clocked a time of 12.36s (-0.2) to win her semi-final and progress to the final, the best of all semi-final heats, and improved in the final, with a time of 12.29 seconds.

Source: Legit.ng