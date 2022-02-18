Granted, in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests, but loyalty is a delicate rule that prevails in a game dictated by godfathers. And Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, cannot claim ignorance of this.

Thus, the Osun former governor's claims that someone like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is playing God in the state sounds strange seeing he came into power through Jagaban's almightiness about 12 years ago.

In fact, Aregbesola has been quoted to have accused the former Lagos governor of nursing evil for the people of Osun, a claim which is yet devoid of evidence.

Aregbesola has started a war against Tinubu (Photo: Rauf Aregbesola)

On his part, Tinubu has kept mute over what seems to be a growing war between him and this protege of his perhaps because he has his head too deep in nationwide consultations ahead of the 2023 presidential election to attend to squabbles.

Fears

For those who are conversant with how the duo started back in 1999 under the umbrella of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Aregbesola appears to be biting the finger that fed and might have started a dangerous process that some fear will culminate in his political oblivion soon.

However, while Aregbesola is going about with this anti-Tinubu campaign, things are beginning to work against him.

Predictions

First, the police command recently accused Aregbesola's political thugs of disrupting the peace of Osun state capital, Osogbo, when without provocation they fired gunshots from heavily sophisticated ammunition.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Yemi Opalola, on Tuesday, February 15 reported:

“Yesterday’s action was conducted likely to cause a breach of the public peace. About 5:30pm, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola was moving in a convoy of personnel of NSCDC, Correctional Service, Immigration, as well as some unidentified armed people, suspected to be political thugs, on Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo.

“Suddenly, some of the security escorts of the minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation or attack, thereby causing members of the public to scamper for safety. “Thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault, and AK-47 rifles were recovered on the road after the minister’s departure. No casualty was recorded. The situation is under close monitoring.”

This allegation is coming at a time when the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led state government has issued a warning that the law will come for anyone who threatens peace, no matter their social status.

What is even more worrisome is that the House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the ministry of interior managed by Aregbesola.

The call is necessitated by the increasing concerns over the deteriorating condition of correctional facilities across the state, the poor welfare system for prison staff, and the unbearable environment in which inmates live.

Some suspect that funds meant for prisons are at best mismanaged and at worst misappropriated under Aregbesola.

Things might turn out very badly for the former Osun governor if the probe into his ministry finds him culpable of any crime as a minister in the President Buhari-led government which came into power on the principle of integrity.

Aregbesola will have to present a very clean record before the lower legislative body in order not to risk being sacked, a situation which will mar his hard-earned glorious reputation as a public administrator.

Aregbesola drops another bombshell, reveals how Oyetola waged war against him

Meanwhile, Aregbesola had continued with the declaration of war against his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The former governor of Osun state on Thursday, February 17, said Oyetola waged war against him after he became governor.

On Monday, February 14, the minister accused party bigwigs like Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism and foisting his successor on the people of the state against their collective will.

