Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, has called on monarchs and religious leaders in the southwest to intervene in the political crisis involving Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Rauf Aregbesola and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, Oyetola, the governor of Osun state, and his predecessor and minister of interior, Aregbesola, used to be political allies.

However, Aregbesola has broken away from the political alliance and is now working against the re-election of Oyetola for a second term as Osun state governor.

The interior minister is also not happy with Tinubu, their leader, who is believed to be supporting Oyetola's re-election.

The development has created tension and unrest in Osun state as factions loyal to Oyetola and Aregbesola frequently engage in physical attacks, including gun shots.

The tension has risen to an alarming level especially as the All Progressives Congress is set conduct the primary for the July 16 governorship election on Saturday, February 19.

To douse the tension, Senator Sani, a PDP chieftain, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, July 18, suggested the intervention of respected monarchs and clerics.

He tweeted:

"I suggest that respected monarchs and religious leaders from the South West should intervene and make peace between Oyetola, Rauf and the Jagaban."

Reactions trail Sani's recommendation

Temitope, @Temitope_AA, said:

"How does it affect you or anyone else? It’s politics, leave the matter."

fola-Oluwa Armstrong BABATUNDE, @james_ogunjimi, said:

"Let it continue... Rauf was imposed on the people of osun... Ha came and cut salaries into 50% the junior staff salaries closed to the senior and the junior stop respecting senior staff.

"Oyetola too was imposed on them... That's the handy work of jagaban"

Solomon Okoronkwo, @Perfectsolo, said:

"Peace means either Tinubu or Aregbesola will drop his godfatherism ambition and I don't think that will happen. They'd prefer to die than give up."

Osun APC crisis: I have reported Oyetola to God, Aregbesola speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aregbesola, on Thursday, February 17, said the national convention of the APC will determine the fate of Governor Gboyega Oyetola's second term ambition.

Speaking in Ikiri during his engagement tour, the former governor said he has been in a battle since Oyetola, his successor assumed office.

Lamenting that the incumbent Osun state governor is now in a battle against all those who helped him to power, Aregbesola said he has reported Oyetola to God.

