A heartbroken lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer

In her post, she shared the screenshot of their last chat and shared how they grew up in the same neighbourhood

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian lady, Chinwe Isaac, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Alexx Ekubo's longtime friend posts a screenshot of their last chat. Photo: @isaac.chinwe

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo: Longtime friend shared last chat

Identified as @isaac.chinwe on Instagram, the lady posted their last chat and opened up about their friendship.

She said:

“Ikenna it wasnt long you sent me mummy’s number and we all have been talking. I will miss you my Ikenna ….

“You were my friend for over 25 years now , we lived on same area in aguda till we started nollywood journey later on. we would go for auditions together …

“Ikenna me personally will miss you. This one pain me bro, your Sisi oge will miss you plenty.”

See her Instagram post below:

Reactions trail lady's last chat with Alexx Ekubo

delphine196276 said:

"My deepest condolences goes out to his family friends parents colleagues and loved ones."

barbie_pink_21 said:

"Omo I just need to log out of Instagram because am pained n teary.... Ikuku NWOKE Oma why you do us like this?"

flash_couture_backup said:

"Chiaa those days for aguda before that adetola road have forgotten the name is still remember Alex weller even anita j that time."

ashleyjay538 said:

"Yes he’s mum has a shop at that place jalex haaa living in the same hood before fame Thomas animashaun may he’s soul rest in peace."

1stladyijay said:

"I have never felt pained for a stranger like this, hope gist lover and he’s followers will rest now, always on the guys image drags and all until he went in, ahh Alex Jesus 😢😢😢 I knew something was off when he wasn’t online for years now even tinder asked of him yesterday."

wizkidgoddess said:

"Why alex and Muna case wan dey similar, ghosted their fans next tin he's dead, he had cancer... omo disheartenning."

its.promethean_ said:

"He reminds me of Muna Obiekwe,same look,complexion and both died in their prime."

diamond.light.31392 said:

"This death touch me o 😢 con be my birthday day my whole evening is ruined."

A lady who has been friends with Alexx Ekubo for over 25 years shares their last chat. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng