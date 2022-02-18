Former federal lawmaker and APC chieftain, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has been summoned by the Federal Housing Authority

Kano-born Jibrin is one of the executive directors in the wholly-owned agency of the federal government of Nigeria

It is not clear if Jibrin's summon has to do with his recent political activities or his alleged fallout with his boss at the agency

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has summoned Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former House of Representatives member who is now an Executive Director (ED) at the agency, over allegations of misconduct.

Premium Times newspaper reports that in a letter dated Tuesday, February 15 issued by Zubairu Salihu, chairman of FHA’s investigative/disciplinary committee, the agency said Jibrin had failed to respond to a query issued earlier.

Abdulmumin Jibrin is expected to answer a query issued by the FHA management. Photo credit: @AbdulAbmJ

Source: Twitter

Jibrin has lately led the presidential election campaign of the former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while still in office as a government worker.

Many say the political activities of the Kano-born former federal lawmaker contravenes Nigeria's civil service rules.

Engr. Abubakar Mundir wrote on Twitter:

“Abdulmumin Jibrin cannot be a public servant and a campaign DG for a presidential aspirant at the same time. This is totally against the ethics and conduct of civil service.”

Jibrin's battles with Federal Housing Authority made public

Daily Nigerian newspaper reports that Jibrin was initially ED in charge of Business Development (Commercial, Corporate, and Social Housing) but now ED in charge of Research, Innovation, and Development.

According to the report, the management sought presidential approval to “demote” him after allegedly falling out with the managing director, Gbenga Ashafa.

Pro-Osinbajo group warns supporters against disparaging Tinubu, associates

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of all Osinbajo support groups, The Progressive Project (TPP) has warned its supporters nationwide not to get involved in conversations disparaging Tinubu, or his associates.

The TPP also warned against any insulative comments directed against any former, present, or serving leaders in the ruling APC.

TPP's director of operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, issued the warning at the group's headquarters in Abuja.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

