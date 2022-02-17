Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has confirmed that there was an attack on his convoy on Monday, February 14

The minister of interior accused the Osun state government of trying to rope him into phantom allegations

The minister, just like other Nigerians, also has the democratic right of association as enshrined in our constitution

Osogbo - The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has broken his silence over the alleged plot to assassinate him on Monday, February 14 in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Aregbesola alleged that unknown gunmen attacked his convoy as he approached the popular Old Garage junction in Osogbo.

Aregbesola said his security details helped him a whole lot. Photo credit: @raufaregbesola

He, however, stated that his security details professionally responded to the daring attackers who were armed with diverse sophisticated weapons.

In a statement by his spokesman, Sola Fasure, the minister said the sponsors of the evil plot have resorted to smearing his name after having failed to achieve their mission.

Aregbesola accused the Osun state government of plotting violence in the state during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary and blaming it on him.

Part of the statement read:

“Having failed to achieve their mission of killing the minister on Monday, the sponsors of the evil plot have now resorted to smearing his name, hoping to achieve through the back door, what they can’t get fairly on the field.

“The minister, just like other Nigerians, also has the democratic right of association as enshrined in our constitution. This, in our opinion, doesn’t deserve the murder of any Nigerian, talk-less of a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The State Government of Osun, in particular, has mounted a campaign of calumny against the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) because they were providing security for some citizens in Osun while they hold meetings and warded off attacks against them.”

Osun 2022: Aregbesola declares war, bombs Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande

Recall that Aregbesola drew a battle line with those he termed as betrayers of his trust in Osun state and the APC.

The minister accused party bigwigs like Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism.

He claimed that the duo foisted his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people of the state against their collective will.

Osun APC leaders plot Aregbesola's downfall in ex-governor's house

In a related development, leaders of the APCin Osun on Tuesday, February 15, held a meeting at the residence of Chief Akande ahead of the state's governorship election coming up in June.

The APC leaders endorsed the incumbent governor to run for a second term in office against the prediction of Aregbesola who is drumming support for Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the former secretary to the state government.

In a communique read by the deputy speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Femi Popoola, party bigwigs threw their weight behind Governor Oyetola claiming he has all the credentials and needed experience to lead the state for another four years.

