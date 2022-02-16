Rauf Aregbesola's plan to ensure the election of his anointed candidate in the Osun guber, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, may be dead on arrival

This is as some APC leaders in the state have thrown their weight behind Governor Gboyega Oyetola to be re-elected

The APC leaders who met at the residence of Bisi Akande on Tuesday, February 15, stated that Oyetola's credentials cannot be matched by any other aspirant

Osun - Leaders of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Osun on Tuesday, February 15, held a meeting at the residence of Bisi Akande's ahead of the state's governorship election coming up in June.

The APC leaders endorsed the incumbent governor Adegboyega Oyetola to run for a second term in office against the prediction of Rauf Aregbesola who is drumming support for Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the former secretary to the state government.

In a communique read by the deputy speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Femi Popoola, party bigwigs threw their weight behind Governor Oyetola claiming he has all the credentials and needed experience to lead the state for another four years, PM News reports.

The APC chieftains boasted that none of the gubernatorial aspirants in the coming election can match Oyetola in any ramification of leadership.

The communique said:

“Having monitored, evaluated, and reviewed the performances of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in office, members of the All Progressives Congress, Ila/Boluwaduro/ Ifedayo Federal Constituency hereby noted that the Governor has recorded outstanding performance in Office and thus deserves to be re-elected.

“The name, Gboyega Oyetola, is on the lips of old and young, male and female residents, indigenes and non-indigenes of the State and beyond. This is because the Governor has etched his name in the sands of time with his leadership qualities and managerial know-how.

“Considering that there is presently no individual among the array of aspirants to the office of the Executive Governor of the State of Osun that can match the credential of the incumbent Governor in experience and personality, and the need for continuity of people-oriented projects and lofty programmes embarked upon by his administration, hence, the need for us to adopt and endorse him as our candidate in the forthcoming governorship election.”

