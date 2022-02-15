Rauf Aregbesola has predicted nothing but woe for his successor, the governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola

The minister of interior on Monday, February 14, declared that Governor Oyetola who, according to him, was foisted on the people by Bola Tinubu, will be disgraced soon

Aregbesola accused the APC national leader and a former governor of Osun, Bisi Akande, of playing God

Ijebu Jesa, Osun - The minister of interior and former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, has drawn a battle line with those he termed as betrayers of his trust in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola who on Monday, February 14, in Ijebu Jesa spoke with members of the APC ahead of the primary for the Osun governorship election accused party bigwigs like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism, Punch reports.

Aregbesola has drawn a battle line with Oyetola and Tinubu (Photo: Adegboyega Oyetola)

The minister claimed that the duo foisted his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people of the state against their collective will.

Even more, he accused other party chieftains of going against the APC rules and constitution laid down by its founding fathers.

The minister went on to predict that just as Akinwunmi Abode, a former Lagos governor, was dumped after his first term, Oyetola will be disgraced in the coming gubernatorial poll as he will not exceed four years in office.

His words:

“That was how it was in Lagos at a time; a governor derailed and the party members unseated him using the ballot boxes. As it was in Lagos yesterday, so shall it be in Osun today. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander."

The former Osun governor said Oyetola has failed to consolidate on his good legacies and achievements in the state.

He noted:

“When he (Tinubu) will hand over the present governor to me around July of 2018, he (Tinubu) declared that he (Oyetola) will succeed me and continue my good works. That was what he told me. He knows he has not done so if he is listening now and he has failed to call my successor to order."

Aregbesola, therefore, drummed support for former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Moshood Adeoti and called on APC members to voted for him in the forthcoming primary.

Aregbesola's APC group suffers another big blow in court

Meanwhile, a sitting at an Osun high court presided over by Justice Sikiru Oke, on Tuesday, February 8, struck out a suit instituted by pro-Rauf Aregbesola’s group, The Osun Progressives (TOP).

In the suit filed by the former Osun governor's allies, Odetayo Olubunmi and Olanrewaju Esther appealed to the court to annul the state congress that elected the Gboyega Famodun-led state executive and declare their faction as the recognised officials of the state chapter.

However, the court struck out the suit based on the consideration of the prayer made by the counsel for the sixth defendant.

