Governor Yahaya Bello has refuted claims in some certain quarters that the presidency should go to the southeast

The governor hinged his argument on the basis that the north-central has never produced a president or vice president since Nigeria's independence

According to Bello, the north-central is well-deserving of the 2023 presidency than the southeastern region of the country

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has said that the north-central region of Nigeria is more deserving to produce a president in 2023 than the southeast.

Channels Television reports that the governor had on Tuesday, February 15, said that the presidency should be zoned to the north-central part of the country.

Bello while speaking with State House correspondents during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari said the north-central is one region that has been most marginalised.

For Yahaya Bello, it would be fair to allow the presidency to go to the north-central Photo: Yahaya Bello

Source: UGC

He argued that since 1960 when Nigeria gained its independence, the north-central geopolitical region is yet to produce a president.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In addition, the governor said it is unfortunate that the region has never produced the president nor vice president for the country despite having many individuals capable of delivering on the position.

Bello added that it would only be fair should the region produce the next president of the country in the 2023 general elections.

Yahaya Bello boasts of his capability to lead Nigerians

Daily Trust reports that the governor said he can attest to being the right candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello noted that President Buhari wants a vibrant, experienced, energetic, patriotic Nigerian to take over from him.

According to Bello, he possesses all the qualities that Nigerians are yearning or looking for today in a president.

2023: Igbo women make huge promise to Yahaya Bello, plan biggest rally in Abuja ahead of elections

Women from the southeast region are set to do all it takes to ensure that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state secures Nigeria's number seat.

The women have said that they would be organising the mother of all rallies in Abuja in support of the Kogi state governor's presidential ambition.

According to the women, Governor Yahaya Bello has all the qualities needed for one to become the president of Nigeria.

2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello will defeat Atiku hands down, Fani-Kayode declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said that Bello would defeat.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, in the 2023 presidential election if the duo contested.

On Friday, January 7, Fani-Kayode said he believes Bello would make an “excellent president" and that the Kogi governor would appeal to young Nigerians.

CAN releases strong message over Governor Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition

Claim that the presidential ambition of the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has been endorsed by the CAN has been debunked.

The report by various media organisations was debunked by the leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria.

CAN said there was never a meeting of the association where such a decision was taken by its leadership.

Source: Legit.ng