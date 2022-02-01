Claim that the presidential ambition of the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has been endorsed by the CAN has been debunked

The report by various media organisations was debunked by the leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria

CAN said there was never a meeting of the association where such a decision was taken by its leadership

The leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has debunked the claim that the association endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello's ambition to run for the presidency in 2023.

PM News reports that CAN made the clarification via a communique issued at the end of its extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

CAN leadership said they did not endorse Governor Bello's presidency Photo: Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The communique signed by the public relations officer of CAN (19 northern states and Abuja), Chaplain Jechonia Gilbert, said the association never adopted any aspirant for the presidency or any elective position.

CAN would never endorse anybody for any elective position

The Punch reports that Gilbert said the association would also never endorse any candidate ahead of any election in the country.

He said the association's duty to the nation is to continue praying for peace and unity while encouraging its members to participate in every constitutional process that would galvanise nation-building.

Gilbert while urging the public to disregard such reportage said there has never been any meeting of the leadership of northern CAN where such a decision was ever taken.

