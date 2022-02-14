The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has joined political stakeholders in Nigeria to call for power shift to the south

The call for the shift of power to the southern region was made by the national president of the fellowship Bishop Wale Oke

Oke said Nigeria's next president after President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari should be a Christian who is also from the southern region

With several calls for power shift to the southern part of Nigeria by major political stakeholders in the country, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria seems not to be left out.

The national president of the fellowship, Bishop Wale Oke, on Sunday, February 13, said the next president of Nigeria should be from the southern part of the country.

Tribune reports that Oke said in order to foster and sustain stability, unity and peaceful co-existence of all, the next president should be a Christain from the south.

Bishop Oke has highlighted the need for a Christian president from the south Photo: Sword of the Spirit Ministries

Speaking in Uyo for Uyo Miracle Convention organised by Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Ministry International, Oke said a president from the south means that the candidate for the number one seat in the country could either be from the southeast, southwest or south-south region of Nigeria.

Oke said:

“Without any doubt, if we are interested in the stability of this country, the south should produce the next president and by the south, I am talking of Southeast, southwest, south-south.

Why Nigeria's next president should also be a Christian

The Guardian reports that Oke, who is also the president of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, a Muslim should not be given such an opportunity in the coming election cycle.

Also addressing the need for all Nigerians to focus on the right approach to bring sustainable peace and development, Oke said Nigeria is a complex nation with over 500 ethnic nationalities with everybody claiming attention.

He added that it is important for Nigerians to put their egos aside to achieve their desired progress.

Oke said:

“Chief Obasanjo handed over to Yar’Adua, Yar’Adua handed over to Jonathan and Jonathan handed over to Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari, and President Buhari shouldn’t hand over to a Muslim.”

