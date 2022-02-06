Women from the southeast region are set to do all it takes to ensure that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state secures Nigeria's number seat

The women have said that they would be organising the mother of all rallies in Abuja in support of the Kogi state governor's presidential ambition

According to the women, Governor Yahaya Bello has all the qualities needed fir one to become the president of Nigeria

As activities continue to gather towards the 2023 general elections, some women from the southeast region of Nigeria on Sunday, February 6, made a huge promise to the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

The women in support of the presidential ambition of the governor said they would be organising the biggest rally Nigeria will ever witness before the general election.

A statement which was released by Lady Uju Obi, the president of the women under the aegis of Igbo Women Forum, and seen by Legit.ng said that Governor Bello would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mobilising over 25 million votes from Governor Yahaya Bello

The women boasted that they would do all within their powers, to mobilise at least 25 million votes for Bello in the 2023 presidential election.

To prove their words, the group said it would be holding "a mother of all rallies in Abuja", to declare their support for the governor of Kogi state.

Obi said the rally would take place in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

According to the president of the group, Governor Bello possesses a number of qualities including his priority for the nation’s unity and security which makes him stand out among his peers.

Obi said that, unlike other aspirants, Governor Bello has shown the capacity to quell the rising tide of terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal vices across the nation.

She said:

"Another trait that stands out about the Kogi state governor is his national appeal as he is loved by most Nigerians - irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnicity.

"This isn’t surprising, as Governor Bello has carried everyone along in his government, not minding the usual sentiments."

She recalled that, despite being a devout Muslim, Christians flock to the governor, perhaps the reason he built a chaplain inside the government house.

Obi said that at 46, she also believes that Governor Bello would represent a paradigm shift from the era of old, tired and seemingly sick rulers.

She said:

"Bello isn’t just a youth, he has proven his mettle at the highest level and will need little time to hit the ground running".

The Igbo women further called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to forfeit the idea of zoning its presidential ticket to the south.

They said, in their zone (southeast), for instance, most of the aspirants are selfish and have not done as much for the masses, as Bello has done, especially, for women and youths.

The group also vowed to rally around all the Igbo contestants, especially the delegates, to shun ethnic sentiment and support the best man for the job.

To them, Governor Bello is a God's sent and the only man who can take Nigeria to the promised land.

The women also said they believed Governor Bello is the only person who could make the Igbos president of Nigeria in this current democratic dispensation.

